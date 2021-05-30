Former Jonathan’s aide, Gulak, shot dead in Owerri

Ex- Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, has been shot dead in Owerri.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was shot by gunmen in Imo state, the capital.



His former classmate, Dr Umar Ado disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Why Gulak was in Imo State was not disclosed but he was said to have been invited by some Northern groups in the state.

Ado said, “I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection.

“May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen

“Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.

“This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.

Gulak once declared himself as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s leadership crisis in January 2016.

Gulak was chairman of the APC committee that conducted the primaries for Imo governorship election.

Details shortly…