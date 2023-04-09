Former International Court Of Justice Judge, Bola Ajibola, Dies At 89

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Prince Bola Ajibola has died after battling a protracted ailment caused by old age.

The former Judge of the International Court of Justice was 89 years old.

This was disclosed by his eldest child, Segun Ajibola, SAN, in a statement released on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

The late Ajibola was the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria from 1985 to 1991 and a Judge of the International Court of Justice from 1991 to 1994.

He was the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta and President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985. He was also one of the five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organised through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.