Former IGP, Tafa Balogun buried in Osun
The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, has been buried in his home town on Saturday.
Balogun was buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government area of Osun State.
The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode.
Representatives of Osun state governments were also among the sympathizer.
Recall that the former IGP died on Thursday, August 4, exactly four days to mark his 75th birthday.
Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, and was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.
He served as Inspector-General of Police between 2002 and 2005.
Melaye bombs Keyamo for comparing Atiku with Obi, challenges him to a debate
Dino Melaye, a former senator and spokesperson of the ppresidential candidate of the Peoples Minister of State for Labour and Employment
Keyamo, who is spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council had in an interwiew on Friday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Atiku Abubakar is the least candidate out of the three leading presidential candidates in terms of capacity to make decisions.
Keyamo said the former vice president has never held any executive position where the buck stops with him, whereas, the candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu, and their Labour Party opponent, Peter Obi, are ahead because of their experiences as former governors of Lagos and Anambra states, respectively.
“The major rival we have today has never held an executive position where he makes the final call in government. So, we cannot second guess—Atiku Abubakar has never held an executive position where he made the final call; he was the vice president, he was not the chief executive, he was never governor, he was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar,” he said.
Okotie to present interim govt proposal to Buhari
The Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie, has stated that his proposal for an interim government is ready, adding that it will be made available to the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).
He made this known via his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, in a statement made available to The PUNCH on Friday.
The interim government campaigner reiterated his earlier position that the interim government campaign is open to debate and that he welcomes the contributions of prominent citizens and stakeholders.
The statement partly read, “Okotie recalled that he was asked in several media interviews to give details of the interim government proposition and how it could be actualised.
“The Reverend said from the inception of his announcement of the interim government proposition, he gave details of the workings in form of bullet points outlined in his widely circulated press release.
“Moreover, Okotie has promised to send his proposal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly once Nigerians have been fully sensitized.
“Okotie said he has already made this fact clear in several media interviews and would make a greater emphasis on the modalities of the interim government in subsequent public statements.”
Ekiti varsity proscribes ASUU, SSANU, NASU over crises
The management of Ekiti State Government-owned Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti has proscribed all the staff unions in the institution.
The acting Registrar, B.S. Momoh, said the step was necessary as the unions, through their actions, were distracting the university from its development vision and mission.
Momoh, in a memo to the university community, titled, ‘Proscription of staff unions in BOUESTI,’ listed the affected bodies as Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities.
He said that the situation in the university had been “one day one trouble” since June 2, when the unions protested against the activities of the instruction’s Governing Council.
Momoh stated, “The management views these acts as unbecoming of and unexpected of responsible staff members hiding under the guise of union activism.
“BOUESTI, being a new university, certainly does not need these distractions if it must develop properly to fulfill the vision and mission for which it was established. It has, therefore, become imperative to ensure that irresponsible acts like these are avoided in our university.
“After a review of the incidents and in line with the directive of Ekiti State Governor and Visitor to the university, the three trade unions in BOUESTI – ASUU, SNANU and NASU are hereby proscribed with immediate effect.
“Members of staff are hereby enjoined to go about their normal duties without fear and desist from getting involved in unlawful activities.”
