Former IGP, Tafa Balogun buried in Osun

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, has been buried in his home town on Saturday.

Balogun was buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government area of Osun State.

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode.

Representatives of Osun state governments were also among the sympathizer.

Recall that the former IGP died on Thursday, August 4, exactly four days to mark his 75th birthday.

Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, and was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.

He served as Inspector-General of Police between 2002 and 2005.