Former governorship aspirant in Rivers, Tonye Princewill dumps APC
A former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill has become the latest member of the party to leave.
Princewill announced his resignation in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the ward chairman of the APC in Ward 3 in Buguma Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The former APC chieftain identified the choice of the “Muslim-Muslim” presidential ticket by the party as his reason for resigning, adding that he cannot defend the choice of a Muslim to deputize another Muslim “, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides”.
In the letter, Princewill said he “cannot argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country”, saying even if the APC wins the presidential election, “it sets a very wrong precedent, totally insensitive and will prove bad for good governance”.
He further argued that President Muhammadu Buhari “resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won”, stressing that the action of Bola Ahmed Tinubu means that “a Northern Christian has no electoral value”.
He however expressed his appreciation to the former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi for all his effort in the party.
Lagos 2023: Why I accepted to run as Deputy Governor — Funke Akindele
Ahead of the 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial elections, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindee has revealed her reasons for accepting to be the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.
Akindele in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday said it was the right thing to do.
She noted that as a patriotic Nigerian, an advocate of good governance, and a humanitarian who has positively touched the lives of millions of less privileged through her foundation, Jenifica Foundation, she will play a crucial role in moving Lagos State forward.
She said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.
“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”
She also revealed that her career as an actress will take the back seat as she begins the journey to make Lagos a better place.
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Kenneth Okonkwo dumps APC, gives reason
Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC)
Okonkwo tendered his letter of resignation to the Chairman of Nkpunano Ward, Nsukka, Enugu State.
He said he was quitting the APC following the decision to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.
The presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State announced former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.
Tinubu and Shettima are both Muslims.
In his resignation letter, Okonkwo reminded the APC that he joined it when he saw it as a vehicle to fight against injustice.
The former governorship aspirant said: “Those ideals are now alien to the APC with their unfortunate decision to paint our Muslim brothers in bad light by insinuating that the Muslims in Nigeria will not accept to vote for a Northern Christian as Vice President to pair with Southern Muslim….
“If Muslims could voluntarily vote for southern presidents, it is then a fallacy to insinuate that they cannot accept a northern Christian vice president.
“This will permanently destroy the political viability of Northern Christians in Nigeria if allowed to stand.
“This is in addition to the failure to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, which should be their primary responsibility.
“The country is also in shatters.”
Making his resignation public with the letter attached, Okonkwo wrote on Instagram on Monday: “I just resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.
“May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose.
“God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers.”
2023: Why I didn’t choose a Christian running mate – Tinubu
Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has defended his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, explaining that he could not choose a Christian and a Muslim at the same time.
Prior to the unveiling of Shettima, the polity was heated up over single-faith ticket.
While the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejected the idea and warned parties against it, some stakeholders asked Nigerians to focus more on competence than sentiment.
Speaking on settling for Shettima, Tinubu said all his life, decisions regarding the team around and supporting him had always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.
He said he consulted widely on the issue of running mate and he appreciated the perspectives of leading members of the party, political allies and key national figures “who see Nigeria’s future as I do”.
Tinubu specifically said the belief in prioritising leadership, competence, and the ability to work as a team over other considerations influenced his running mate choice.
“I am mindful of the energetic discourse concerning the possible religion of my running mate. Just and noble people have talked to me about this. Some have counselled that I should select a Christian to please the Christian community. Other have said I should pick a Muslim to appeal to the Muslim community. Clearly, I cannot do both.”
“Both sides of the debate have impressive reason and passionate arguments supporting their position. Both arguments are right in their own way. But neither is right in the way that Nigeria needs at the moment. As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress. This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.
“If I am to be that type of President, I must begin by being that type of candidate. Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party’s campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve.
“Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin. Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.”
To those who might feel displeased by his action, Tinubu said, “May I say this to all of you, especially to those who will be disappointed in my selection based on religious considerations. I will not and cannot ignore the religious concerns and ethnic sensitivities of our people. Taking them into due consideration is an important part of good and able governance. But religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matter more than reductive demographics.”
