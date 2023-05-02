At least two former governors who are indicted in one corruption case or the other, Godswill Akpabio and Abdulaziz Yari have visited President Muhammadu Buhari to canvass support for their senate presidency ambition.

Akpabio, who is the Senator-Elect for the Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District said on Monday after meeting with Buhari at his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, that he had informed him (Buhari) of his intention to be President of the 10th Senate.

Senator Akpabio refused to honour an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the excuse of ill health.

EFCC had re-invited Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, over allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation of billions of Naira.

Speaking after Buhari, he said, “I intend to bring a lot of reforms into the Senate, in the way and manner we do business, to assist the next administration to succeed. We will be very thorough in doing everything; we’ll bring about loyalty to the Constitution, we’ll bring about loyalty to Nigerians.

“With the restiveness that we are seeing across the nation, we’ll do our best to make good laws and to assist the administration to bring about policies that will empower the youths of the country.”

The meeting was held only a few hours after another Senate presidential aspirant, Abdulaziz Yari, visited Buhari and urged the governing All Progressives Congress to allow the North to produce the next Senate helmsman having contributed substantial votes to President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) said the former Zamfara State Governor, Yari, and others pilfered about N84.7billion of $2.2 billion meant for the states.

According to Hayatu Ahmed, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, on how Yari and others illegally shared N84.7billion, the EFCC official said, “We found out that there was an agitation by nine oil producing states on the depletion of the excess crude account without the payment of their 13 per cent derivation fund.

“This agitation was tabled before the post-mortem sub-committee of the Federal Account Allocation Committee, FAAC. It was further revealed that the post-mortem sub-committee came up with a figure of about $2.2billion as what was due to these nine states.

“This amount was to be deducted over a 16 months period, on a quarterly basis. 11.5 per cent of this figure, which is equivalent to N84.7 billion, was put aside for the payment of some public officials to facilitate this payment.

“The 4th group, called Yari group, received N17.15 billion. The entirety of the sum was transferred to the account of Finex Professional Services on the instruction of the representative of this group, Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara State.”