Jimi Lawal, a former special adviser to former governor Nasir El Rufai has been released from prison after meeting his bail conditions.

Lawal with two other ex-appointees of El-Rufai, the Ex-Accountant General of Kaduna State, Umar Waziri and Yusuf Inuwa, the former Finance Commissioner in the state were arraigned in court on charges of diverting N68m.

Also joined in the suit was Solar Life Nigeria Limited, the company, whose bank account was believed to have received the diverted fund.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna Judicial division, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused Lawal of conniving with the two other accused persons of diverting N64,800,562 in three tranches of N10,000,000,00, N47,840,000.00, and N7,320,562.00 to the bank account of Solar Life Nigeria limited where Lawal is believed to be the sole signatory.

The court had on January 21 granted bail to the accused. Ruling on the bail application filed by counsel for the defendants, the court stipulated that the defendants must provide two sureties, each with N50 million in like sum.

Additionally, the sureties are required to own landed property in Kaduna, with Certificates of Occupancy to be verified by the court.

Furthermore, the court ordered the defendants to deposit their international passports, national passports, green passports and official passports, if any, with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

Upon granting bail, the presiding judge, Justice Aikawa, acknowledged his upcoming travel plans and delegated the responsibility of signing the release order to a fellow judge, should the bail conditions be met during his absence

Although, the defendants met their bail conditions, the judge designated to sign the release order in Justice Aikawa’s absence allegedly refused to do so.

Justice Aikawa returned on Thursday to sign the release of Lawal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!