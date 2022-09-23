SPORTS
Former England player raises concern over lack of creativity in the Three Lions side ahead of World Cup
Former England forward Tony Cottee is concerned with the lack of creativity in the Three Lions side – and insists James Maddison is unfortunate not to get a call up.
Gareth Southgate’s men face Italy and Germany in their final two competitive matches before the World Cup gets underway in November, with the Three Lions travelling to the San Siro on Friday night. Despite registering the most goals out of any English midfielder in the Premier League this season, Maddison has not been selected in his squad.
Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount are the Three Lions’ attacking midfielders in Southgate’s contingent, but none have got as many goals and assists combined as Leicester’s Maddison. James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice make up the midfielders in the squad, with Southgate keen to continue with a double-pivot in front of the back four, or even back-five.
When speaking about Maddison’s exclusion, Cottee told exclusively Mirror Football, via Cheekypunter : “I don’t think James can do anymore really, he’s a fabulous player. What slightly concerns me is that I don’t think Gareth wants too many flare players in his team. He was very reluctant to play Jack Grealish in the Euro’s.
“I think, for what he is looking for in terms of balance, I don’t think he can afford to fit in players such as Anthony Gordon and James Maddison. Anthony is very young in his career and he has got time on his side. He is a tremendous player and his time will come.
With James, he’s into his mid-20s, but in terms of goals and assists, I don’t think he could do much more. I think it’s more the make-up of the squad and what the manager is thinking, as oppose to anything personal to him.”
He added: “You don’t need four right-backs in the squad, do you? For me, you’ve got to get the balance right, you’ve got to cover all the bases, all of the areas.
“At the moment, rightly or wrongly, Gareth doesn’t think James is the man to tick those boxes. Perhaps he thinks that he has Foden, Grealish and he doesn’t need James at the moment. Personally, I would’ve liked to see him in the England squad.”
England face Iran in their first World Cup group game on November 21, with the Three Lions also facing Wales and USA in their group.
He continued: “We’ve got the players to win it without a doubt, we should’ve won the Euro’s last year. I think there were a lot of mistakes made by Gareth unfortunately.
“It’s hard to judge at the moment because it’s going to be a unique and crazy world cup as we all know in terms of when it is being played. Also there’s a dilemma on who’s going to fit, who’s not going to be fit, and there’s players who either haven’t been starting for their clubs or have been off form for their clubs, or have been injured. But what I would say is that we 100% have the players to win it.”
SPORTS
EPL: Paul Merson apologises to Harry Maguire
Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has revealed he called Manchester United star, Harry Maguire to apologise to him after going ‘a bit too far’ in his criticism of the England international.
Maguire joined Manchester United in the summer of 2019 and became the most expensive defender in history after a £80m transfer.
The 29-year-old has not had it smoothly at Manchester United and has always been on the receiving end of fans and pundits.
When the deal to Old Trafford was completed, Merson expressed shock at the fee the Red Devils paid for the defender, calling it ‘ridiculous’.
Speaking to Sky Sports in 2019, Merson said: “£80m for Maguire is ridiculous at the highest level.”
Now Merson regrets his comments, revealing he called Maguire on phone to apologise after getting his contact from Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.
“I don’t want to be right on that – I’d rather be wrong,” Merson told The Telegraph
“I want England to win the World Cup and Harry Maguire to get the winning goal.
“It was just my opinion. I rang up Brendan Rodgers and said, ‘Can you get me Harry Maguire’s number?’ I didn’t feel comfortable with myself.
“I needed to ring him and say, ‘I don’t agree with the £80m but I shouldn’t have said that and I’m sorry. I went a little bit too far.’
“He couldn’t believe it. Probably thought it was a joke. I don’t think he has had a fair crack. He’s struggling and he’s playing on the left when he’s right-footed.”
SPORTS
EPL: Willian opens up on Arsenal exit, reveals why he’s different from other players
Former Chelsea star, Willian has revealed why he acted differently from a host of footballers when he terminated his contract with Arsenal.
Willian left Chelsea for Arsenal in 2020 and at a point ended his deal with the Gunners and walked away from the Emirates without demanding a cent.
The Brazilian has now opened up on why he decided against running down his contract at the club despite not feeling comfortable as many football stars would do. To many players what matters is the money.
Wlian found life at north London so difficult that he only registered two assists on his debut for the Gunners and would leave the Gunners after just one year.
He then moved to Brazil where he played briefly for Corinthians and the 34-year-old is now back in London to join Fulham.
“I think I’m maybe the only player who has done something like this,” Willian told the Athletic.
“Any other player in my situation would have stayed until the end of the contract and kept picking up the money. But I’m not like this.
“Money is not the most important thing in the world. I have to feel good, to feel motivated to go to training. I wasn’t having that, so I decided to leave.”
SPORTS
EPL: Rio Ferdinand compares Nwaneri to Man City star, Phil Foden
Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has compared Arsenal youngster, Ethan Nwaneri to Manchester City star Phil Foden.
The late introduction of Nwaneri during Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford over the weekend made the England U16 midfielder the youngest player in Premier League history.
As the 15-year-old made his way into the pitch, Arsenal fans sang ‘He’s going to school in the morning!’
And now former England and Manchester United man, Ferdinand has now compared Nwaneri to City and England midfielder Foden.
“There’s no doubting this kid’s ability,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel on Tuesday.
“I’ve heard from coaches that are at the club and from various different people in the game at that level that there aren’t many 15-year-olds in the last 10 or so years that have got the ability that this guy’s shown on a consistent basis.
“We are talking about the Fodens of this world. At 15, he’s at a similar level they’re talking.”
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES15 hours ago
Prince Harry learned of Queen’s death from online report
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Gov Tambuwal takes over from Fayemi as chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Willian opens up on Arsenal exit, reveals why he’s different from other players
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Singer Dammy Krane continues to call out Davido over unpaid debt, asks him to lead by example
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UNIBEN’s Salami elected as committee of VCs’ chairman
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU strike: ‘No headway as lecturers damn court order, fight on’
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Ekweremadu: Declare me Enugu West Senator – Lawyer tells Court
-
CELEBRITIES15 hours ago
Kanye West publicly Apologises ‘for any stress’ he caused Kim Kardashian
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings