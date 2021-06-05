Former Emir Sanusi visits Alafin of Oyo (PHOTOS)

The Khalifah of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi, on Saturday visited the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The visit was part of Sanusi’s tour to leaders of Islamic movements in the country after his appointment as leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.

Recall that the Supreme Leader of the sect, Mahi Nyass recently confirmed Sanusi as the leader of the sect in Nigeria.

He was accompanied on the visit by members of the sect in Oyo State.

While lauding the monarch for his role in sustaining peace not only in Oyo State but the country at large, the former Emir of Kano said it was an honour to visit the Alaafin.

Sanusi said he was in Oyo to seek the wisdom and blessings of the Alafin.

The Alafin prayed for Sanusi’s success

Recall that Sanusi, had on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji in his palace.