Saturday, June 24, 2023
HomeNEWSFormer Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya pulled out of Nigerian Army...
NEWS

Former Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya pulled out of Nigerian Army in colorful ceremony

0
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Faruk Yahaya pulled out of Nigerian Army in colorful ceremony

Former Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya was on Saturday pulled out of the services of the Nigerian Army in a colorful parade held at the Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

The pulling out paraded was part of the military tradition in honouring a retiring Chief of Army Staff.

Activities for the parade included march past by officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

In his valedictory speech, Yahaya, said that the army under his leadership achieved tremendous feat in the fight against insurgency and other security threats in the country.

He said that he ensured adequate training of personnel and enhancement of war fare capabilities of the army as well as prioritisation of personnel welfare.

Previous article
Nigerian President, Tinubu Postpones Arrival, Leaves Paris For London On ‘Private Visit’ – Presidency
Next article
Nigerian Police Inspector kills colleague in Kaduna, sells rifle to terrorists for N300,000
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network