Former Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya was on Saturday pulled out of the services of the Nigerian Army in a colorful parade held at the Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

The pulling out paraded was part of the military tradition in honouring a retiring Chief of Army Staff.

Activities for the parade included march past by officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

In his valedictory speech, Yahaya, said that the army under his leadership achieved tremendous feat in the fight against insurgency and other security threats in the country.

He said that he ensured adequate training of personnel and enhancement of war fare capabilities of the army as well as prioritisation of personnel welfare.