Former Chelsea star reveals death threats over Trent Alexander-Arnold criticism | Football

Franck Leboeuf remains critical of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending (Picture: Getty Images)

Frank Leboeuf says he has received death threats online after labelling Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive skills ‘Championship-level’.

Speaking last month, the former Chelsea centre-back told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche: ‘Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he’s Championship level.’

The Frenchman feels he need to clarify his comments after horrible abuse he has suffered as a result, including being called a racist and receiving death threats.

‘I want to go back to why I supposedly said that. First I said worse, I said “not even Championship level”. But it’s not what I actually said,’ Leboeuf told Fair Betting Sites.

‘I’m very upset with the English media who took half of what I said and ran with it. I said “Trent Alexander-Arnold I love the guy”. I love his spirit, his mentality and what he brings offensively. Because it’s only fair that if you criticise him defensively that you compliment his attack threat.

‘Previously as a full-back your priority was to defend well but that is not the case in 2022. We started to see that with the like of Roberto Carlos, Marcelo and Cafu.

‘But the headline that TAA is a Championship level player is wrong, I never said that and would never be disrespectful to him like that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been hit with a lot of criticism this season (Picture: Getty Images)

‘I wasn’t the best defender in the world but I had more knowledge about defending than TAA has because TAA has nothing. He knows nothing about defending because it’s not the idea of his position – which is crazy.

‘I think Klopp has to help TAA out. Put Gomez behind him or Milner behind him but don’t ask him to defend because he doesn’t know how to do it. It’s not part of his computer.

‘TAA’s computer says “no I’m not interested in defending”. He doesn’t even know what to do but what he can do is provide fantastic crosses or long range passes to the front line and because that’s where his real quality lies.

‘These comments I made about TAA being taken out of context have seen me labeled as a racist and I’ve also received death threats over social media and I hate that. It’s totally unjustified because it was not a personal attack on TAA.

‘Yes, I criticised his defensive ability but as part of my analysis I also praised him highly.’



