Former Asenal boss Unai Emery explains decision to take Aston Villa job | Football

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insisted the chance to return to the Premier League was too good an opportunity to turn down.

The former Arsenal boss will officially start work at Villa Park on November 1, once he has finalised a work permit, after agreeing to leave Villarreal.

He had spent two years with the Yellow Submarine, winning the Europa League in 2021, but believes Villa was too good a chance to turn down.

He told a final press conference in Spain: ‘Here I have felt something of heart again, but the profession is within me.

‘This one, I have considered that I had to take it, as a sports challenge, as a different project.

‘It is a personal and professional decision. I left home at the age of 24 and opened myself up to the professional world of football with all the consequences.’

Emery joins Villa with the club 15th in the Premier League after they sacked manager Steven Gerrard last week.

Danny Ings and Leon Bailey were both on target in Aston Villa’s 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday which came just days after Steven Gerrard’s sacking.

Caretaker Aaron Danks guided the side to a 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday and is due to be in charge again for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle.

Emery rejected a move to St James’ Park last year as he wanted to continue Villarreal’s Champions League journey.

Gerrard’s former teammate Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, felt Villa dealt harshly with his fellow Liverpool legend but believes Emery represents a shrewd appointment.

He told Sky Sports: ‘I think it would be a fantastic appointment. I’m a huge fan of Unai Emery.

‘If you look at his career, he’s had a lot of his success with teams just below the elite, those teams almost fighting with the bigger clubs.

‘It didn’t go well for him at Arsenal but you look at what he did at Villarreal, Europa League winners, pushed Liverpool in the Champions League as well.

‘No disrespect but he’s not the type of manager for Barcelona or Real Madrid but he can compete against big teams with more money.

‘He gets his teams really organised and he’s a super coach. For Aston Villa right now, that would be a great appointment.’



