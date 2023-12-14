Manchester United are planning to overhaul their ‘outdated’ medical department amid a mounting injury crisis that threatens to further undermine their wretched season.

Erik ten Hag is battling to save his job ahead of Sunday’s daunting trip to Anfield hot on the heels of Tuesday’s humiliating Champions League exit.

United crashed out of Europe altogether, missing out on the consolation prize of Europa League qualification, after a 1-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich saw them finish rock bottom of Group A.

Ten Hag’s cause has, in fairness, hardly been helped by an ever-increasing injury list which saw the names of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw added to it after they both suffered muscle strains against Bayern.

United’s beleagured manager was already without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial due to illness and although bother are likely to be in contention to face Liverpool at the weekend he will still be without a string of long-term absentees.

Manchester United’s Current Injuries Tyrell Malacia (Knee)

Casemiro (Thigh)

Lisandro Martinez (Foot)

Christian Eriksen (Knee)

Mason Mount (Calf/Shin/Heel)

Amad Diallo Traore (Knee)

Harry Maguire (Groin/Hip/Pelvic)

Luke Shaw (Thigh)

Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are unlikely to return before the turn of the year and with United facing the prospect of four key fixtures in the space of 13 days, Ten Hag faces an unenviable juggling act with so few options available to him.

United hired Arsenal’s former long-serving physio Gary O’Driscoll earlier this year and his first key task, according to the Daily Mail, has been to lead a thorough review of United’s medical department which has returned a damming verdict.

O’Driscoll will present his findings to Sir Jim Ratcliffe once his purchase of a 25% stake in the club has been ratified and it will lead to significant changes in the way United approach player care.

United are to prioritise BAME appointments to their medical staff, while O’Driscoll is keen to add younger medical experts to his staff who are more familiar with modern techniques.

The 53-year-old, himself, boasts an extensive CV which also encompasses spells working with the British Lions, Ireland Rugby, Saracens and British Cycling.

O’Driscoll replaced Steve McNally, who left the club last December to take up a role at the PGMOL.