Former APC chairman dies in Lagos

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress( APC) in Oshodi/Isolo local government, Alhaji Kasali Olamide is dead.

Alhaji Kasali died in the early hours of Friday after a protracted illness.

While as chairman of the APC in Oshodi, he was elected Chairman of conference of LGA chairmen for Lagos West Senatorial District.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Oshodi/Isolo local government , Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof has expressed grief over death of Alhaji Kasali.

He stated that the death of the deceased was painful to the APC family in the local government and Lagos State as a whole, nothing that the party is grieved and mourns with the wife, children and family of the deceased.

Kasali served as the Vice chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Government