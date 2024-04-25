Former Akeredolu’s Deputy, Agboola wins Ondo PDP guber ticket

A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State under late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s first term, Hon. Ajayi Agboola has won the 2024 PDP governorship primary election conducted today in Akure.

Agboola polled 264 votes to beat his closest rival, Hon. Kolade Akinjo who had 157votes.

Sola Ebiseni scored 99votes; Adeolu Akinwunmi polled 64votes; Bamidele Akingboye 24votes; Bosun Arebuwa scored 2votes and John Ola Mafo polled 9votes.

It is going to be a straight battle between two deputies governor who worked with Akeredolu as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC will face his predecessor in office as the deputy governor.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!