Saturday, April 8, 2023
Foreign minister debunks social media rumours on blackmailing Peter Obi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has denied the allegation that he was suspended by the All Progressives Congress for declining a mission to blackmail the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi.

Onyeama described the allegation as false .

The allegation which circulated on social media also had it that Onyeama was to carry out the task in the United States.

According to the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Francisca Omayuli, in a statement on Saturday, urged the general public to disregard the allegation.

The statement read, “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress because as alleged, ‘he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request’.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states that there is no iota of truth to the mischievous allegations.

“The general public is, therefore, called upon to disregard the story.”

