Foreign airlines to begin sale of tickets in US dollars April 19
Some foreign airlines operating in Nigeria say they will begin the sale of tickets in US dollars with effect from April 19, 2022.
The development was announced by APG in an advisory to its travel partners, titled: “APG IET: Restrictions of Sales in US dollars”.
APG said the difficulty in repatriating airlines’ funds stuck in Nigeria and other countries, coupled with foreign exchange fluctuation, is responsible for the new policy.
APG is the world’s largest passenger and cargo general sales agent (GSA) and airline representation company with offices around the world, including Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
The airlines to effect the new policy are those on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing (IET) GP code 275.
“Dear travel partners, warm greetings from APG. This is to bring to your notice that with effect from April 19, 2022, GP would only accept issuing of tickets in US dollars and not naira,” the advisory reads.
“This is mainly due to repatriation issues and the forex situation in the country. This would most likely be a temporary measure till the forex situation improves.
“Our sincere apologies for any inconveniences this may cause to you and your business. Thank you for understanding.”
Airlines on the APG IET platform include South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwandair, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, FrenchBee, EgyptAir, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie and Air Namibia.
Air Panama, Air Burkina, Avianca, Bangkok Airways, Cabo Verde Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Malaysian Air, alongside other carriers, also use the platform.
Some of these airlines which fly directly into Nigeria are South Africa Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asky Airlines, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Middle East Airlines, Rwanda Air and Kenya Airways.
Recently, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, disclosed that Nigeria currently holds $283 million of foreign airlines’ funds.
The money mostly proceeds from sales of tickets, but it is trapped in Nigeria due to the forex crisis.
In line with the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with countries, airline tickets are mostly sold in naira, while the airlines would repatriate the funds in dollars through the country’s central bank.
“Aviation business suffers from issues of foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and their inability to repatriate blocked funds,” Sirika had said.
“Nigeria currently holds $283m worth of foreign airlines fund in the country. I humbly ask for the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange.”
US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981
US inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.
The United States Department of Labor said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2 percent from February to March, up from a 0.8 percent increase from January to February.
The March inflation numbers were the first to capture the full surge in gasoline or petrol prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of gasoline — $4.10 — is up 43 percent from a year ago, though it has fallen back in the past couple of weeks.
The escalation of energy prices has led to higher transportation costs for the shipment of goods and components across the economy, which, in turn, has contributed to higher prices for consumers.
The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months to try to slow borrowing and spending and tame inflation. The financial markets now foresee much steeper rate hikes this year than Fed officials had signalled as recently as last month.
Even before Russia’s war further spurred price increases, robust consumer spending, steady pay raises and chronic supply shortages had sent US consumer inflation to its highest level in four decades. In addition, housing costs, which make up about a third of the consumer price index, have escalated, a trend that seems unlikely to reverse anytime soon.
Economists point out that as the economy has emerged from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, consumers have been gradually broadening their spending beyond goods to include more services. A result is that high inflation, which at first had reflected mainly a shortage of goods — from cars and furniture to electronics and sports equipment — has been emerging in services, too, like travel, healthcare and entertainment.
The expected fast pace of the Fed’s rate increases will make loans sharply more expensive for consumers and businesses. Mortgage rates, in particular, though not directly influenced by the Fed, have rocketed higher in recent weeks, making home-buying more expensive. Many economists say they worry that the Fed has waited too long to begin raising rates and might end up acting so aggressively as to trigger a recession.
For now, the economy as a whole remains solid, with unemployment near 50-year lows and job openings near record highs. Still, rocketing inflation, with its impact on Americans’ daily lives, is posing a political threat to President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as they seek to keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.
Economists generally express doubt that even the sharp rate hikes that are expected from the Fed will manage to reduce inflation anywhere near the central bank’s 2 percent annual target by the end of this year. Luke Tilley, Wilmington Trust economist, said he expects year-over-year consumer inflation to still be 4.5 percent by the end of 2020. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he had forecast a much lower 3 percent rate.
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last spring as the US and global economies rebounded with unexpected speed and strength from the brief but devastating coronavirus recession that began in the spring of 2020.
The recovery, fuelled by huge infusions of government spending and super-low interest rates, caught businesses by surprise, forcing them to scramble to meet surging customer demand. Factories, ports and freight yards struggled to keep up, leading to chronic shipping delays and price spikes.
Critics also blame, in part, the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion March 2021 stimulus programme, which included $1,400 relief cheques for most households, for helping overheat an already sizzling economy.
Many Americans have been receiving pay increases, but the pace of inflation has more than wiped out those gains for most people. In February, after accounting for inflation, average hourly wages fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier. It was the 11th straight monthly drop in inflation-adjusted wages.
SOURCE: AP
US stock futures inch higher following highest inflation data in decades
Stocks futures were flat in overnight trading as investors weighed the latest inflation data for March.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.
Tuesday’s inflation data showed consumer prices rise 8.5% in March from the previous year — the highest level since 1981 — further fueling concerns of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Core CPI rose 0.3%, slightly below expectations.
“I think it’s very likely inflation peaked,” Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd told CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” on Tuesday. “If it didn’t peak in March, we’re in the process of peaking.”
The 10-year Treasury hit a new three-year high, topping 2.82% before pulling back to 2.727%.
After rallying earlier in the day the major averages closed Tuesday’s session in the negative. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.72 points, or 0.26%, to 34,220.36. The S&P 500 slipped 0.34% to 4,397.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.30% to 13,371.57.
Seven sectors ended the day in the negative led by financials. Technology also struggled, with Microsoft and Meta closing down about 1%. Nvidia fell 1.9% and Advanced Micro Devices fell 2.3%, continuing a string of losses in the semiconductor industry.
Oil prices jumped as China relaxed some Covid-19 lockdowns which could have hard-hit demand. The international benchmark Brent crude rose 6.26% to $104.64 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 6.69% to $100.60 per barrel. The moves sent energy stocks rising with Marathon Oil and Occidental Petroleum ending the day up 4.2% and 2.1%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.39% and hit a high of 100.332, its highest level since May 2020. Gold also added 1.43% and settled at $1,976.1.
Investors are looking ahead to the start of earnings season on Wednesday, which begins with JPMorgan and Delta Airlines.
UK inflation hits 30-year high of 7% as energy prices surge
U.K. inflation came in at an annual 7% in March — its highest for 30 years — as soaring food and energy prices continue to squeeze consumers and pose a dilemma for policymakers.
Consumer prices rose by 1.1% month-on-month, outstripping expectations for a 0.7% climb in a Reuters poll of economists, which had also projected a 6.7% annual increase.
The 7% annual rise in the consumer price index is the highest since March 1992, outstripping the 6.2% increase recorded in February.
From April 1, the U.K. energy regulator increased the household energy price cap by 54% following a surge in energy prices, including a record rise in global gas prices.
The Bank of England has hiked interest rates at three consecutive monetary policy meetings, raising the costs of borrowing from its historic low of 0.1% to 0.75%, as it looks to contain runaway inflation without stomping out economic growth.
Central banks around the world face a balancing act between tackling soaring inflation and signs of slowing economic growth, with the Russia-Ukraine war dampening economies’ recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Boris Glass, senior economist and director at S&P Global Ratings, said British inflation rates are likely to rise and remain at record highs throughout 2022.
“The raising of the cap on household energy bills will add an extra point or so by the end of this month. The surge in inflation will hit household budgets hard, especially those on lower incomes who have now exhausted pandemic savings,” Glass said in an email Wednesday.
“Whilst the short term is set to be painful, the bulk of high inflation should start falling as early as next winter, if global energy prices do not continue to rise further.”
Even if and when inflation falls, however, it will remain above the central bank’s target well into next year, Glass anticipates. He also suggested that if energy price caps increase further in October, inflation will decline more slowly and last considerably longer.
“The Bank of England is worried about medium term inflation. Whilst currently high rates are largely due to global energy prices, the fact that domestic items are gathering momentum increasingly justifies that worry,” Glass added.
The global supply shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which shows no signs of abating, means that inflation is likely to peak higher and take longer to moderate, according to Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
“As well as the obvious impact the war has had on consumers’ utility bills, Russia’s key role as a commodity producer extends beyond just energy to many industrial metals and fertilizers,” Crofton noted.
“As a result, consumers are likely to see further upward price pressure in goods and food products in the coming months.”
