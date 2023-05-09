For Four Months, No Doctor Has Treated Us In Nigerian Army Hospital – Soldiers Injured By Boko Haram Lament 

Soldiers who sustained injuries in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists and are receiving medical attention at the 44, Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna State, have alleged abandonment by the Nigerian Army authorities.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers, numbering 200 were attacked at their various duty posts by terrorists and bandits during various operations.

According to them, they have been the one buying drugs by themselves since they were admitted at the military hospital.

“For the past 4 to 6 months now, no single doctor has attended to us, we are helpless,” one of them told SaharaReporters.

They also complained about their welfare, saying presently they were incapable of providing for their families.

“We the Nigerian Army personnel who sustained high degree injuries at the battlefield in Northern part of the country have been abandoned in one hospital at Nigerian Army Reference hospital 44 Kaduna State, GCMF+J4M, Sokoto Road, Badiko 800282, Kaduna without adequate treatment, we are the ones buying drugs by ourselves.

The soldiers further lamented that despite their sacrifices, they were being treated badly by the army authorities.