CELEBRITIES
Footballer Riyad Mahrez and wife Taylor Ward expecting first child (photos)
Taylor Ward has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband and footballer, Riyad Mahrez.
The model, 23, and the Manchester City footballer, 30, took to Instagram to share the news from the Maldives.
The couple shared a snap of them on the beach holding up a string of ultrasound pictures, while Riyad cradled Taylor’s baby bump.
The happy news comes after it was announced last month that Taylor ‘secretly married’ Riyad late last year after he previously proposed with a £400,000 ring.
The couple wed at a Muslim ceremony known as the Nikah and signed a contract to ensure they were legally married under Islamic law, The Sun reports.
Taylor confirmed she had married Riyad in an Instagram Story posted in January, revealing the couple were also planning another ceremony in the UK to make their marriage legal back home.
Winger Riyad was previously married for six years to Rita Johal and shares two daughters with his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West deletes all his posts calling out Kim Kardashian as he gets to spend time with his kids
Kanye West has deleted his Instagram posts calling out Kim Kardashian and accusing her of trying to keep him from his kids the way his mother kept him from his father.
The rapper began calling out estranged wife Kim over their daughter’s presence on TikTok.
With time, he added her family and her friend Tracy Romulus to the public call out.
He accused Kim of refusing to let him spend time with his kids.
He has now deleted all his anti-Kim posts.
It was reported that he got to spend time with his 4 kids on Sunday, Feb. 6, and this is believed to have influenced his decision to delete his disparaging posts.
Video is circulating online that appears to show all 4 of Kanye’s children spending time with him at some sort of church service he was at in L.A. Kim was not present.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men, says ‘let them keep talking’
Actress, Destiny Etiko, has asked people to stop linking her achievements to men.
The actress made the appeal in an interview with Punch.
She said:
“It is funny because I work for my money and I get good endorsements. If it is easy for men to give one money, then go and collect money from men. I work, make my money, and some people appreciate me.
I just got an endorsement deal with a Chinese company. When I achieve something tomorrow, people would say a man gave it to me. Let them keep talking. Even if I don’t achieve anything, it is still the same people that would say after all the films I have been acting, I have not done anything for myself. I don’t want to take it seriously.”
CELEBRITIES
‘I need an apology’ – Kanye West calls out media outlet TMZ for ‘spinning narrative about his kids and taking sides with Kim Kardashian’
Rapper, Kanye West has asked for an apology from famous media outlet, TMZ alleging they sided with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and delivered a false narrative as the pair engaged in a war of words over his daughter North West’s use of TikTok.
It all started on Friday, February 4 when Kanye West lashed out at Kim Kardashian over their daughter’s use of TikTok. Kanye said Kim was allowing their daughter be on TikTok against his will. Kanye asked his Instagram followers what he was to do as it was his first divorce, an apparent dig at Kim who was going through her third divorce.
Kim responded almost immediately, saying she monitors North’s use of social media and that she was the ‘main provider’ of their children.
Kanye responded with a screenshot of TikTok’s age limit, saying children under 12 should not use TikTok. He also asked Kim to explain what she meant by being the ‘main provider’ and claimed she put security on him during their daughter’s birthday party and also tried to ‘kidnap’ their daughter by refusing to give him the address to the party. See HERE
Gossip site, TMZ captioned the drama as ‘Kanye West shades Kim Kardashian over North West on TikTok.’ To which a fan corrected the headline to be ‘Kanye wants a say on how his children are raised’
Kanye West retweeted the fan’s tweet and then asked TMZ to apologize to him as they are twisting the narrative to support the mother of his kids .
Latest News
- Footballer Riyad Mahrez and wife Taylor Ward expecting first child (photos)
- Kanye West deletes all his posts calling out Kim Kardashian as he gets to spend time with his kids
- Why I visited UK – Tinubu
- Beating expectations, Indonesia’s economy grows 5 percent in Q4
- Canada protests: State of emergency declared in Ottawa
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES9 hours ago
5 best masturbation positions for men
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Tinubu returns to Nigeria from UK
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Manchester United pick Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement
-
NEWS1 day ago
25 ISWAP fighters fleeing military airstrikes drown in Lake Chad river
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why wearing yellow underwear brings luck
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Presidency attacks Financial Times editor over article on Nigeria
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Senegal wins its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt in a penalty shootout
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Canada protests: State of emergency declared in Ottawa