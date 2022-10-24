Footage emerges of Erik ten Hag tearing into Man Utd star during Chelsea clash | Football

Ten Hag shouted at Shaw for time wasting (Picture: Sky Sports)

New footage has emerged of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tearing into Luke Shaw during the final moments of Saturday’s draw with Chelsea, urging his defender to go chasing a winner.

Jorginho’s 87th minute penalty looked to have handed the Blues all three points at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening before Casemiro’s looping header rescued a point for the visitors.

The Brazilian’s equaliser came in the fourth minute of injury time with six added on by referee Stuart Atwell.

In the final minute with 30 seconds left on the clock, United won a throw in deep in their own half.

Shaw, seemingly satisfied with the draw, is seen taking his time retrieving the loose ball and even indulging in a few kick-ups to run the clock down.

Unimpressed, however, ten Hag is seen berating his full-back, gesturing wildly for him to get the ball up the pitch.

United had given a good account of themselves in west London days after what was arguably their best performance of the season in a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

One of the moments which stood out from the game yesterday for me. Luke Shaw in the 95th min casually doing Keepy Uppies to see the game out. Erik ten Hag is furious with him & is insisting him & the players to get forward to try & win the game. pic.twitter.com/qNKpmwQ8Mj — ð§ð²ð» ðð®ð´âð ð¥ð²ð±ð âð¼ð³ð± (@TenHagBalI) October 23, 2022

The draw saw them remain a point behind Chelsea, only for Newcastle United to leapfrog both sides into fourth place with a win over Spurs on Sunday evening.

United will hope to maintain pace with the top four before Premier League clubs break for the World Cup with ten Hag’s side facing West Ham United, Aston Villa and Fulham before the competition begins in Qatar. United also have Europa League and League Cup commitments in a frantic three week period.

They are set to be without Raphael Varane for that run of fixtures, with the former Real Madrid star almost in tears as he left the Stamford Bridge pitch with a suspected hamstring injury on Saturday.

His reaction promoted fears the 29-year-old could miss France’s World Cup campaign, which begins against Australia on 22 November.

According to L’Equipe, Varane’s hamstring injury is not as serious as first feared following an MRI scan on Sunday but the 29-year-old is now set to be sidelined for around three weeks.

However, his chances of making France’s squad for the World Cup are not over and the United defender is hopeful that he will still be included in Didier Deschamps’ final squad list on 9 November.



