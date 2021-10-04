Connect with us

LIFESTYLES

Foods that can brighten your teeth

Published

12 mins ago

on

The food you eat has a great impact on the health of your teeth, and certain foods can help you brighten your smile.

To have a healthy smile, just like other systems in the body, an overall healthy diet plays a huge role.

Here are the foods you can eat to brighten up your smile:

1. Pineapple

It contains bromelain, that helps to break down sticky build-up on the enamel, stripping it away at surface level.

2. Strawberries

Similar to ascorbic acid, malic acid found in strawberries works as a natural astringent, helping to improve discolouration. Eat them fresh or add them to your food frozen.

3. Broccoli

Eat it raw once in a while and let the florets help clean in-between your teeth. Broccoli is also high in iron – a helpful mineral in warding off harmful bacteria that leads to tooth discolouration.

4. Celery

This vegetable cleanses your liver while the crunch helps to relief stress and prevent plaque from sticking to your teeth.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LIFESTYLES

Top 5 bras for men

Published

3 days ago

on

October 1, 2021

By

Over the years, there has been a thin line between the fashion for both men and women.

Simply put, what may look good on a woman may also look ravishing on a man, and vice versa.

This has become evident in new bras that seem to look good on men, too.

According to Bras For Small Cups magazine, these are the top 5 bras that look sexy on men:

1. ACSUSS men’s sissy lingerie bralette wire-free unlined mini bra top

With an adjustable spaghetti shoulder strap and triangle cups with a floral lace trim, this bra has a good stretchy fabric. It is soft and comfortable to wear. It is perfect for special nights such as Valentine’s Day, honeymoon and wedding nights.

2. Choomomo men’s sissy lingerie set, ruffled sheer lace nightwear baby doll

This three-piece erotic lingerie will make you hot and sizzling in the bedroom. It has adjustable shoulder straps and deep V-neck bra top, ruffled lace trim and elastic under bust for a comfy fit. This piece is a good choice for honeymoon, date and wedding nights.

3. Renvena men’s ruffled lace sissy crop top bralette

This bra top, with a hook and eye closure, is stretchy. It has a soft fabric with a bowknot for decoration. The ruffled layered lace design makes it the sexy choice for sensuality and role playing.

4. Maidenform one fab fit original-tailored demi T-shirt bra

This best-selling bra is not only a hit with women, but men also seem to love it. Its lightly padded foam cups make it an instant hit.

5. Playtex 18-hour comfort strap front close bra

This, according to trends, is the favourite bra among men. This might be because it’s comfortable and stays stationed. With a padded centre shoulder strap, no wonder it is a favourite among them.

Continue Reading

LIFESTYLES

Cheated on your partner? Here’s how you can confess

Published

5 days ago

on

September 29, 2021

By

Here is a realistic approach to the things that you should remember if you decide to confess having an affair and cheating on your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife or husband.

Plan your apology if you want to save your relationship or marriage from a breakup or divorce.

1. Sensitive words

First make yourself strong, muster the courage and make sure you use sensitive words to do so. This is a very sensitive issue so you have to use the right words and try not to let it go all wrong. It can damage your relationship further if not confessed the appropriate way.

2. Timing

If he/she has an important project going on or has an exam then further adding to the stress and emotional hit would not be the right move. Look for the right time but don’t delay it too much either.

3. Speak to the friend

Loop in your partner’s trusted friend, tell him or her everything. Let her/ him know how genuinely you feel guilty and you want to apologise. Show desperation. Let her/him become a moderator and if nothing else, take advice on how you can handle the situation.

4. Say it all

Don’t retain any information. Tell your partner everything. Be honest and make a complete confession. If you select the details, it will keep biting you in the future and your partner will find out eventually and lose that little trust that was left.

5. Advice from your own best friend

Sometimes we see all gates closed and are unable to find the right way or path. This is where your own friends step in. Speak to your own best friend and ask if he/she can be the moderator or talk to your partner. Many suggest that you ask your friend to speak to your partner on your behalf but this may anger your partner further. You cheated, so you confess! The friend can be a support.

6. Do not justify

Cheating is unforgivable and has no justification whatsoever. No matter what happens, you have to take ownership of your actions. Accept that you made a huge blunder. Brave the consequences and moreover, accept them because you did wrong and you know it deep down. Make the needed sacrifices to correct your mistakes as well.

Continue Reading

LIFESTYLES

The first things men notice about women

Published

5 days ago

on

September 29, 2021

By

When men fall in love with you, they fall in love with a part of you that gets them smitten like a lovestruck puppy. Whether it’s your eyes, nose, looks or your funny laugh, men notice very intricate details about you.

If you’re trying to get a guy to notice you, don’t look any further. We bring to you the top things men notice about you, which will help you to impress that guy head-on!

1. Smile

Projecting a wide, genuine smile will instantly attract a guy because smiles are one of the first things people notice about others. Don’t try to hide your genuine smile just because you think your crooked teeth look bad; show your happy state by flashing the cutest smile ever and see him trying to catch your attention already!

2. Eyes

They say, ‘eyes are the windows to your soul’ and it is completely true because it is believed most people notice the eyes before anything else. And if a guy notices your eyes, he will try to make eye contact with you.

3. Attitude

How you act with others is also a major thing guys notice about you the first time. Your behaviour and attitude speak volumes about how you treat other- with kindness and respect or with disregard. Your bad behaviour will not cover your pretty face.

4. Strut

Interestingly, guys love to notice your strut or how you walk. A good, confident walk is a game-changer for many men. A sloppy, lazy walk turns some off so, ladies, walk with style and your head up!

5. Hair

Smelly, unkempt hair isn’t going to woo a guy. They love locks of well-maintained, shiny hair because this gives them the impression that you can look after yourself and that you don’t need someone to look after you. As the rom-com movies show, a flick of your hair while turning back is definitely going to catch his eye.

Continue Reading

Trending