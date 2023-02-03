Foluke Daramola lays heavy curses on trolls who dragged her for rendering assistance to her ailing senior colleague

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has blown hot at trolls who filthy dragged her for rendering help to her ailing senior colleague, Iya Ibeji Omo Arayele.

According to reports, many stormed the actress’s Instagram page to drag her for gifting her ailing colleague an accomodation in Lagos.

Rumours has it that a Pastor in Ibadan is already constructing a building for her. As such, many blasted Foluke for gifting the actress a house.

Foluke Daramola was heavily dragged and even body shamed for her kind gesture. The actress has since locked her comment section on her Instagram page.

Reacting to the unending trolling, Foluke took to her live video to slam them. The actress, who was furious, wanes them for stay off her page.