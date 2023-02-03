Foluke Daramola lays heavy curses on trolls who dragged her for rendering assistance to her ailing senior colleague

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has blown hot at trolls who filthy dragged her for rendering help to her ailing senior colleague, Iya Ibeji Omo Arayele.
According to reports, many stormed the actress’s Instagram page to drag her for gifting her ailing colleague an accomodation in Lagos.
Rumours has it that a Pastor in Ibadan is already constructing a building for her. As such, many blasted Foluke for gifting the actress a house.
Foluke Daramola was heavily dragged and even body shamed for her kind gesture. The actress has since locked her comment section on her Instagram page.
Reacting to the unending trolling, Foluke took to her live video to slam them. The actress, who was furious, wanes them for stay off her page.
This isn’t the first time Foluke has come under fire over her involvement with her senior colleagues.
Troll attack Foluke Daramola over demise of Baba Atoli
Kemi Filani reported that following the passing of veteran actor, Raji Azeez Olaniyi better known as Baba Atoli, trolls had attacked actress Foluke Daramola who announced his death
Foluke Daramola l, was the one who sadly announced the passing of the veteran Nollywood actor, after she begged good willing Nigerians to rally round and financially support him to his failing health.”
Following her announcement, troll took to the comment section to react, calling her out for always announcing the death of her colleagues.
“Na Foluke dey always announce her colleagues death. When they were soliciting for help u people will not help. Watch how his pictures that we’ve never seen will be everywhere now.” Eniola Jolade wrote.
Another replied her saying: “Don’t mind dem,awon oju aye people.