



Social Media star KSI believes he could knock out former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather if they were to face each other in the ring. And the rapper-turned-celebrity boxer appears more than happy to take the challenge on, should the opportunity present itself.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, has made a name for himself as a celebrity boxer. The 30-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, has fought in a mixture of amateur, exhibition and professional bouts and remains undefeated with a record that reads 6-0-1 (one no-contest). The vlogger’s most recent ‘victory’ against Joe Fornier was overturned and declared a no-contest after Fornier was floored by an accidental elbow. At the same event, KSI squared up to Tommy Fury, suggesting that a match-up between the two fighters would be the next big-money showdown in the fast-growing world of celebrity boxing.

But the head of Misfits Boxing has now shared his thoughts on the prospect of taking on 46-year-old Mayweather, who beat KSI’s own brother Deji with a stoppage last November. Speaking about the prospect of facing Mayweather, as per the Manchester Evening News, KSI said: “Honestly, I think I’d knock him out. I honestly think I have a great chance at beating him. Mayweather, he’s a good fighter, I just think I’ll have the timing on him.” The 15-time multiple weight world champion retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record and KSI accepts that he would not be so optimistic if he was facing Mayweather at the peak of his powers. He added: “Obviously in his prime I would have no chance.”

Mayweather has not fought professionally since he beat UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 but has appeared in seven exhibition fights since, including fights against Deji, Logan Paul and former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers. ‘Money’ appears to have no intention of slowing down and speaking in March, outlined plans to tour the world to compete in a series of exhibition events. Mayweather said on Instagram: “This is what my 2023 looks like so far. Five exhibitions in five countries in nine months. And if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid. I’m the most active hustler in boxing, my money is guaranteed.” Mayweather faced John Gotti III in an exhibition match in Florida earlier this month, but Gotti, who is the grandson of the infamous New York crime boss of the same name, was disqualified for persistent holding and trash-talking his opponent, leading to a mass brawl beyond the bell as the ring was flooded by both fighter’s camps.





