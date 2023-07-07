



Floyd Mayweather would party until 3am before going straight to the gym to work out, according to the last man to face the 15-time world champion in a professional fight. Andre Berto contested the welterweight championship belt with ‘Money’ at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on September 12, 2015.

Mayweather would go on to win the 12-round contest with a unanimous points victory, before retiring undefeated from the sport at the age of 40. But Berto, himself a two-time welterweight champion, has now described how committed his opponent was to training, even though he could never resist being at the centre of attention when the sun goes down. Explaining how the situation would play out in a recent interview with Sporting Post, Berto said: “Floyd always had a tremendous work ethic, I think he was fighting from four years old. He always had great discipline. He came to watch me at the golden gloves when I won it, and he grabbed me and all my friends and took all of us to dinner. “Even then I saw the discipline – everybody’s drinking but he’s not drinking. He’s paying for everything but he’s not drinking. We go to the club and he’s buying a million bottles. Everybody is drinking. Floyd was in the club spending $40,000, it doesn’t matter. You walk in the club and Floyd already has the club ready and set, so as soon as he walks in, they play the music ‘the champ is here, the champ is here’. They’ve got the fire sparklers, the bottles, the confetti going.

“He goes into his private section and you see 20 bottles come with the sparklers and he’s at the front of the section, looking out at everybody, just to let them know the king is here. And then he wants to test who is going to buy more bottles than him. Just in case you guys want to think about buying more, he’ll get another 20 bottles. “The whole deal. Everybody drinks, passes the bottles round, making sure everybody is having a good time. Make sure everybody knows but the king is in the building; there’s alcohol, women, you got this, you got that, but then it’s time to go, he goes to that back entrance. And the cars pull up and it just depends on how he feels. “He’s always been a night owl, even back then, he would hit the gym at three in the morning. And then on specific nights he will throw his shoes on and just take off. have all the cars behind and just run straight to the house, four or five miles.

“At 1am he had all his cars pull up and he had one of the guys just take his running shoes out of the car. He had his full outfit on, jewellery on, and he put his running shoes on, changed right there in the parking lot, and ran home.” Despite losing to Mayweather in the Pretty Boy’s final ever professional fight, Berto insists that is was one of the easiest fights of his career. He said: “To be honest, I tell people that Floyd was probably one of my easiest nights. It’s hard for people to understand it but when it comes to me, a tough fight is when it feels like I’ve been in a tough fight. “It was a crazy feeling because I trained extremely hard physically and mentally for that fight. But to go in there with somebody who was so calculated, that promoted the fight by saying he wants to knock you out, but then try and almost con his way out of every round.”





