



Undefeated boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is known for many ventures outside of the boxing world. The 46-year-old has a staggering net worth of £321 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and isn’t afraid to splash the cash.With property among one of his most valuable assets, the multi-millionaire claims to own a staggering nine skyscrapers. His portfolio also contains one of America’s most easily recognisable buildings in the middle of New York.

Mayweather claims to own the “tallest commercial building in America”, as he mentioned during an interview at WBC’s annual convention in Mexico. The building in question is the One Vanderbilt building, a skyscraper in the Midtown neighbourhood in the borough of Manhattan. The 93-story building is one of the most impressive in the city and opened in 2020 after three years of construction. Costing a staggering £2.66 billion to build, the skyscraper is instantly recognisable across the New York skyline and is a popular tourist attraction with its viewing platform over the city. The property is the fourth-tallest in America and the highest commercial skyscraper in the region. The impressive office building sits at 427 metres high and is known for its unique design.

Not one to shy away from his earnings and achievements, Mayweather was happy to brag about his investments. Back in 2021, the 46-year-old was asked if he missed competing while attending a WBC event in Mexico. When asked about his future, the boxing legend said: “I’m ok. Floyd Mayweather made a lot of smart investments. “One of the buildings I own is the tallest commercial building in America – so if you get a chance, go to New York and check it out. This is my ninth skyscraper.”

Mayweather is well known for flaunting his wealth, whether that’s relaxing on his own private mega-yacht or simply showing off his jewellery collections on social media. In recent years the Michigan-born boxer has re-entered the ring to take part in various celebrity bouts. Mayweather’s biggest fights in recent years have been against UFC champion Conor McGregor and YouTuber Logan Paul, both of which Floyd claimed the victory. Mayweather’s next bout is set to take place at the FLA Live Arena in Florida on Sunday, June 11. The boxer will take on John Gotti III, grandson of former mob boss John Gotti, in an exhibition bout.





