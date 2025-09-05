Regarding his upcoming showdown with Mayweather, Tyson declared: “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.
“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”
The fight particulars are still being finalised, with Mayweather having competed throughout his professional career at lighter weight divisions than Tyson. Nevertheless, CSI Sports/Fight Sports will organise the event.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather declared. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”
Richard and Craig Miele of CSI Sports stated: “Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are two of the most compelling names and personalities with lasting legacies in all of sports. They are 21st century icons. Tyson vs. Mayweather will break every broadcast, streaming and economic record set by Mike Tyson in 2024.
“We are planning a robust promotional campaign complete with weekly premium storytelling and worldwide marketing reach. The event itself will be in a world-class venue and be presented to a global audience with new in-ring technology elements that will reshape how boxing is presented, and scoring is achieved for years to come.”
Mayweather has a history of coming out of retirement and each time, he’s emerged victorious in the ring. His last professional bout was in 2017, when he triumphed over former UFC champion Conor McGregor by TKO in Nevada. Back in 2015, Tyson Fury challenged Mayweather over his claims that he was superior to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
“He’s very delusional. If he was anywhere near that realm of great Ali he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself,” ‘Iron Mike’ retorted. “He can’t take his kids to school by himself and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He’s a little scared man… a very small scared man.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!