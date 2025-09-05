Regarding his upcoming showdown with Mayweather, Tyson declared: “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

The fight particulars are still being finalised, with Mayweather having competed throughout his professional career at lighter weight divisions than Tyson. Nevertheless, CSI Sports/Fight Sports will organise the event.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather declared. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”