Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather earns £64million every year as he continues to hold glitzy exhibition bouts alongside business ventures, including owning his own Las Vegas strip club. Mayweather is set to fight professional boxer, John Gotti III, the grandson of infamous mafia boss John Gotti, in his next exhibition bout on June 11 and continues to make millions every year.

The pair will meet in Florida for the exhibition billed as “Last Name Matters” and Mayweather says he is dedicating the event to the memory of long-time assistant Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico. Nicknamed ‘Money’ the American won world championship titles in five different weight categories and still shows his boxing skills during the exhibition bouts.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with an unbeaten record of 50-0 finishing his career with a final moneymaking bout against Colin McGregor – which earned the American a reported £240.6m. Since retiring the 46-year-old still earns a fortune through exhibition bouts with fights against celebrities and MMA fighters.

Mayweather has fought in six exhibition bouts in countries including Japan, USA and the UAE – making millions as fans are keen to watch the boxing great in action. However, his most recent exhibition in London against reality television star Aaron Chalmers was less successful as the O2 Arena was left with hundreds of visible seats.

