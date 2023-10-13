



Ricky Hatton would swap his beloved Manchester City’s Champions League triumph in Istanbul to have beaten Floyd Mayweather in their world title contest in 2007. And ‘The HitMan’ hasn’t ruled out facing the undefeated American all-time great again in an unlikely rematch.

Hatton saw his own unbeaten record crushed by Mayweather in Las Vegas 16 years ago when the two fighters went head-to-head for the WBC and The Ring welterweight titles at the MGM Grand. In a contest that was billed as ‘Undefeated’ and watched by millions around the globe, ‘Money’ secured victory in the 10th round after knocking out Manchester’s Hatton. Almost 16 years on, Mayweather has remained undefeated throughout his career. He unofficially retired in 2017 but has still been appearing in exhibition fights. Hatton hung up his gloves in 2012 but has admitted that he would consider another crack at Mayweather even if their best years in the ring are firmly behind them. Speaking to the Daily Star, courtesy of Mighty Tips, Hatton said: “I’d certainly think about it [a rematch with Mayweather].”

Hatton, now 45, is a big Manchester City fan and has been delighted to see the club rise from the doldrums of English football’s third tier to become one of the most feared teams in Europe under Pep Guardiola. The Stockport-born star was in Istanbul to see the Sky Blues win their first-ever Champions League trophy against Inter Milan in June. But when he was asked if he would swap that success for having beaten Mayweather in 2007, Hatton said: “That’s a tough one. I’d probably go for my win against Floyd because he’s going to go down as arguably the greatest of all time. “So, I would have a victory over the greatest of all time then that goes without saying. It’s not just about getting a big payday but is about having a good win. I’d probably have to go for that, but the Champions League would be a very close second after watching some of the s*** I have watched over the years with Manchester City.”

Hatton enjoyed himself fully on his trip to Turkey with fellow City fans. On the day of the match, he was photographed sitting at a bar with his top off in front of a table full of beers. As a true Sky Blue, his dislike for Manchester United is obvious but it stretches to the point that he chose Cristiano Ronaldo as his dream celebrity boxing opponent. Hatton said: “United fans love him. He’s good looking so why would you not want to give him a slap? I’d have to catch him first, but he was certainly some player wasn’t he?”





