A 15-time world champion, Mayweather has gone on to contest several exhibition fights against amateur boxers, including a non-scored bout against Paul’s brother Logan. The Olympic bronze medalist maintains a 3-0 record from three scored outings.

In the professional ranks, highly-anticipated meetings between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, plus Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk, have not happened over recent years. Paul blames Mayweather for setting a poor precedent for his predecessors.

“It’s annoying, man,” he told Sky Sports. “I think in boxing the fighters are not willing to risk their undefeated record and to put it all on the line. Their legacy and being undefeated is more important to them because Floyd Mayweather set that example for the sport.

