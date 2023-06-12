Floyd Mayweather was pulled from the ring during his exhibition bout with John Gotti III after a mass brawl ensued in the sixth round at the FLA Arena. Gotti, the grandson of notorious New York mobster, took on the undefeated former world champion before the match was put to a stop.

Floods of people from both camps entered the ring in protest as Mayweather was quickly pulled from the action after getting caught up in the chaos as Gotti attempted to keep fighting him after the bell.

In a fight that was initially delayed and did not come without controversy, referee Kenny Bayless had called it off much to the frustration of Gotti, who attempted to continue battling Mayweather, at which point the two teams got involved.

A number of fights also took place outside of the ring in protest of the decision, while the canvas was swarmed by both camps in ugly scenes before police took charge of the matter.