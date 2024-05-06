



Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he will announce his next fight later this month. A social media post shared by the retired boxer suggests that this latest return to the ring will come in Mexico.

Mayweather, 47, has not fought professionally since a crossover match against Conor McGregor in 2017 but has remained active with lucrative exhibitions over recent years. The latest of those bouts took place last summer as the 15-time world champion faced MMA fighter John Gotti III, the son of a former New York City crime boss. But the event ended in a mass brawl as fights broke out in the crowd and backstage soon after the referee stopped the match early due to excessive trash-talking from both fighters. Mayweather also fought at the O2 Arena in February last year in a non-scored bout. That was his first exhibition in the UK after previously holding events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Japan. Mexico now looks like the next destination for Mayweather.

An Instagram post captioned “Happy Cinco De Mayo” to coincide with the holiday celebrated across Mexico and the United States features a fight poster teasing an upcoming announcement. “The one and only Mexico,” it states at the top underneath the logo of Big Bola, a casino brand in the country. A photo of Mayweather from one of his fights then features prominently next to an image of the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The boxer’s name then features above the words “big announcement” and the date, May 15, next Wednesday. The poster urges viewers to stay tuned for the upcoming fight and displays the hashtag #MAYWEATHERMEXICO. Concert organizer MusicVibe is a tag on the image, and the company has also shared the same photo on the platform.

Translated from Spanish, the caption reads: “The greatest of all time, “Money” Floyd Mayweather is coming to Mexico!” “Be ready, as on Wednesday, May 15, we will have the announcement for his next fight.” Mayweather has never fought in Mexico, coming closest in his second professional fight, which was in Albuquerque, New Mexico. However, he has fought on Mexican Independence Day weekend before, coming out of retirement for the first time in 2009 to fight Juan Manuel Marquez. Mayweather has a history of facing Mexican fighters, famously beating a young Canelo Alvarez in 2013 and Oscar De La Hoya six years earlier.

There is no indication of who Mayweather will face in this upcoming fight. His previous exhibitions have tended to be against either influencers, including Deji Olatunji and Logan Paul, or mixed martial artists. The first was against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and Mayweather also fought 18 months ago against Mikuru Asakura. Earlier in 2022, he faced his former sparring partner Don Moore, and last year’s event in London was to be against Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison before injury meant Aaron Chalmers replaced him.





