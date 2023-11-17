



Floyd Mayweather will step back in the ring for a rematch with John Gotti III after their original fight ended in total chaos. Legendary fighter Mayweather retired from the competitive circuit in 2017 but has continued to appear in lucrative exhibition fights since then. The 46-year-old remains undefeated with a 50-0 career record.

The American superstar faced Gotti III, the grandson of notorious New York gangster John Gotti, earlier this year but the contest quickly descended into farce after referee Kenny Bayliss stopped the fight due to excessive trash-talking. Despite the fight being ended, Gotti took a swing for Mayweather, sparking a mass brawl as people from both fighters’ camps flooded the ring amid chaotic violent scenes. But it now appears that Gotti will get another chance to face ‘Money’ in the ring, with a time and date for the event yet to be determined, although its proximity has now been established. Mayweather broke the news of his forthcoming contest on Instagram. He wrote: “Kicking Off Super Bowl Weekend – Unfinished Business. See You Guys In Las Vegas. More Details Coming Soon!! @mayweatherpromotions.”

NFL’s Superbowl takes place on February 11, 2024, suggesting that the event will be staged sometime before then. John Gotti III is an MMA fighter by trade and currently holds a 5-1-0 record in the sport. But the moody end to his crossover boxing match with Mayweather in June eventually saw the police called in after fighting spread into the crowds of spectators. Taking to social media after the fight, Mayweather wrote: “That’s why they pay the big bucks, because I put on a show.” Gotti responded on his own social media account by expressing clear dislike for his opponent. He wrote: “You my enemy for life. [Conor McGregor] We need backup. Bum never put me down or stopped me; it was a DQ for no reason.”

In the aftermath of the chaos, Gotti was slapped with a six-month suspension from the DBPR Florida Athletic Commission for instigating the mass brawl. Mayweather, a 15-time world champion, first dipped his toe into the world of crossover boxing when he faced former UFC world champion Conor McGregor in 2017, with Mayweather eventually winning in the tenth round via technical knockout. The rematch with Gotti has been billed as ‘Unfished business’ by the event’s promoters. It is not yet clear who will broadcast the contest, in what is sure to be a Pay Per View event.









