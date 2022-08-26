‘Floribama Shore’ canceled after four seasons

Fans will have to say goodbye to “Floribama Shore.”

MTV has canceled the drama-filled reality series after four seasons, TMZ reported Friday.

According to the outlet, the cast and crew were told the news earlier this morning. However, the reason for its cancellation is still unknown.

Many of the cast members were reportedly confused by the news as the cameras were present during Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda’s wedding, which was set to appear in Season 5.

Amidst the news, Prowant posted photos from her big day on Instagram, showing as a camera crew standing behind the couple as they said “I do.”

The show first premiered in 2017 and followed a group of young adults as they partied it up on the Florida Panhandle.

Before it ever even hit the air, the show was caught up in controversy.

At the time, sources told us that the series was sent a cease-and-desist by a bar named Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar for allegedly stealing their name.

The bar — which was named the Best US Beach Bar by Playboy twice — even started the hashtag campaign #ONLYONEFLORABAMA in hopes it would force MTV executives to change the name of the reality show.

“We’ve recently learned that MTV and Viacom are using our name and reputation to promote their latest ‘reality’ series, after approaching us in 2013 about the same,” read a statement from the owners. “We’ve asked them to stop. They’ve refused … There is only ONE Flora-Bama.”

Well, after five years, it looks like Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar won.