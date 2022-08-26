ENTERTAINMENT
‘Floribama Shore’ canceled after four seasons
Fans will have to say goodbye to “Floribama Shore.”
MTV has canceled the drama-filled reality series after four seasons, TMZ reported Friday.
According to the outlet, the cast and crew were told the news earlier this morning. However, the reason for its cancellation is still unknown.
Many of the cast members were reportedly confused by the news as the cameras were present during Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda’s wedding, which was set to appear in Season 5.
Amidst the news, Prowant posted photos from her big day on Instagram, showing as a camera crew standing behind the couple as they said “I do.”
The show first premiered in 2017 and followed a group of young adults as they partied it up on the Florida Panhandle.
Before it ever even hit the air, the show was caught up in controversy.
At the time, sources told us that the series was sent a cease-and-desist by a bar named Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar for allegedly stealing their name.
The bar — which was named the Best US Beach Bar by Playboy twice — even started the hashtag campaign #ONLYONEFLORABAMA in hopes it would force MTV executives to change the name of the reality show.
“We’ve recently learned that MTV and Viacom are using our name and reputation to promote their latest ‘reality’ series, after approaching us in 2013 about the same,” read a statement from the owners. “We’ve asked them to stop. They’ve refused … There is only ONE Flora-Bama.”
Well, after five years, it looks like Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar won.
CELEBRITIES
Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report
Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville obtained by Page Six on Friday.
The report also confirmed the 76-year-old “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.
“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.
According to the autopsy, Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also said. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”
Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.
Her daughter, Naomi Judd, then confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her.
“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”
According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”
The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.
Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “gruesome” manner in which she died.
Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigation records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”
A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.
ENTERTAINMENT
2023: Obasanjo working with Peter Obi, try to woo Wike, PDP members – Adeyanju
Popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that President Olusegun Obasanjo is working with the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi in London.
Adeyanju claimed that Obasanjo was trying to get some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to work with Obi.
He made the claim while reacting to the meeting between Obasanjo, Obi, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
Others are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State.
The Nigerian leaders were on Thursday seen in photographs as they met for yet-to-be identified reasons in the United Kingdom.
There are speculations that the reason for the foreign meeting could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.
Recall that Wike has been aggrieved with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the party’s presidential primaries.
Wike is aggrieved that Atiku ignored him and picked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.
Reacting to the meeting, Adeyanju said Obasanjo wants a power shift to the Southern part of the country.
In a tweet, the activist said the former president wouldn’t stand for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He wrote: “OBJ meets Obi & PDP Govs in London.
“Like I said a few days ago, Obj is supporting Obi and trying to get some PDP people to work for him but many of them are scamming Baba.
“OBJ’s position is that power must go back to the South and nothing else but he can’t stand Tinubu.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Elton John, Britney Spears release ‘Hold Me Closer’
“Hold Me Closer” is finally here.
Elton John and Britney Spears have released their highly anticipated duet, a reimagining of the legendary Rocket Man’s classic “Tiny Dancer.”
The new song, which hit streaming services Friday, is a euphoric midtempo, complete with Spears’ signature vocal runs over a chill dance beat that also interpolates John’s lesser-known 1992 song “The One.”
The collaboration is already receiving high praise, including from Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
“After our hard-fought success in removing her father as conservator and then the termination of the conservatorship, I was inundated with inquiries about what Britney would do next,” Rosengart tells Page Six exclusively.
“My response was simple: ‘For the first time in 13 years, that is up to one person and one person only: Britney.’ No one should be surprised that her first foray is a smash success,” the former federal prosecutor continues. “As I’ve said all along, Britney is a brilliant artist and iconic person. She’s been through a lot. Regardless of what she chooses to do next, if anything, I am so very proud of her.”
“Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first official single since “Slumber Party,” which appeared on her 2016 album, “Glory.”
The pop princess’ team re-released “Glory” in 2020 while she was on a work strike over her conservatorship, from which she was freed in 2021 after describing it as “abusive.”
The deluxe edition of “Glory” tacked on three bonus tracks, “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and “Matches” featuring the Backstreet Boys, none of which received proper single treatment such as music videos or radio promotion.
The original version of “Tiny Dancer,” meanwhile, opened John’s 1971 album, “Madman Across the Water,” and was released as a single the following year.
While it was not an immediate commercial success, peaking at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, the six-minute piano ballad has become a staple in John’s catalog and live concerts over the years. It also earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list at No. 47.
Page Six broke the news in July that John, 75, and Spears, 40, had secretly recorded “Hold Me Closer” with Andrew Watt, the producer behind hits such as Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.”
“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” a music industry source told us at the time, teasing that John’s team was already calling it “the song of the summer.”
Spears said Wednesday that she was feeling “pretty overwhelmed” ahead of the release of her comeback tune.
“It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!!” she tweeted, adding, “it’s a big deal to me !!!”
While the “Toxic” singer’s career has been on hiatus since 2019, she keeps dropping hints that she is thinking about returning to music.
Most recently, Spears — who is also working on a memoir — sang an edgy rendition of her 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time,” on Instagram alongside the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”
