Flood washes away corpses in Nigerian cemetery, houses destroyed

The Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, who was abducted by bandits in the early hours of Sunday has been freed by his captors.

Also, one of the students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, has been released by their abductors.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammad Jalige confirmed the release of the emir in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said, “The Chief is back and he is currently in his palace as I speak with you”.

He however said he was not in a position to say whether the 10 family members of the emir were also released as he was yet to receive comprehensive report from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kajuru.

“I am not in a position to say whether other family members of the emir that were abducted were released too because we are yet to receive comprehensive report from our DPO who is there.

“I will give you details as soon as we receive comprehensive reports from the DPO”, Jalige said.

The 85 year old emir, alongside 10 of his family members were abducted in the early hours of Sunday when bandits invaded his palace in Kujuru, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state at about 12:30am on Sunday.

The bandits had earlier demanded for N200 million for the release of the emir.

Similarly one of the students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released by their captors following ill health.

Chairman of Kaduna state Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab confirmed the release of the student in a telephone interview on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the kidnappers themselves called to say that they had released the boy who was becoming “weak”.

“The kidnappers themselves called us today. I think they kidnapped some people somewhere and one of the persons was sick.

“So they now called us and said that one of the boys is weak and they will release him with that sick person to come back.

“The boy is yet to be be with us but any moment from now he is going to be with us.

He said negotiations were still going on for the release of the students, adding that the food stuff demanded by the bandits had been delivered to them.

“We are still negotiating with the bandits, we have given them the food stuff they demanded for. We are trusting God and we are appealing to spirited Nigerians to help us put pressure on government to do what is right.

“So with the release of one of the students, now we have 120 students with the bandits”, Hayab said.

The students were abducted on July 5, when bandits invaded the school and abducted 121 of them.