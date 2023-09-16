Flood Sweeps Away Motorcyclist, Displaces Hundreds Of Residents In Lagos

Several communities in Lagos State have been ravaged by floods, which resulted from heavy downpours that swept away a commercial motorcyclist, more commonly called Okada rider and displaced hundreds of residents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the motorcycle rider simply identified as Mr Abe, was swept away on Saturday after he reportedly failed to listen warnings from his colleagues not to ride along the Ile Epo Bus stop canals in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the heavy rainfall which started at about 2am on Saturday continued till about 2pm, leading to torrential flood that wreaked havoc in several communities in the state including Papa Ashafa and Fashola communities in the Orile-Agege Local Government Area in Alimosho.

The flood has submerged several houses, offices, business premises and roads.

It was also gathered that residents of Ago-Palace in the Isolo area of the state which has become a regular flood prone area, were battling flood waters in their homes after the Saturday downpour.

Sources from the affected areas said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) along with the Disaster Management Unit of the Nigeria Police, team of the Nigeria Police Force from the Dopemu Divisional Police Station, Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corp in conjunction with the Community Development Associations of Papa Ashafa, Fashola and others have distributed emergency relief aid to the flood impacted communities.

Also reacting to the incident, the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, appealed to Lagos residents to take utmost precautions.

Farinloye said, “The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other emergency agencies are on assessment exercise at some flashpoints, discussing with affected populations and proffering immediate solutions in handling the situations.

“Officials of NEMA along with the Disaster Management Unit of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps in conjunction with the Community Development Associations of Papa Ashafa, Fashola and others have distributed emergency relief aid to the flood-impacted communities.

“Some vulnerable groups have been moved to temporary safe facilities, while the adults are salvaging their water-impacted properties.

“NEMA is assisting the owner of a building where the fence collapsed. There is the need to salvage the building by reconstructing the fence to solidify the base to prevent it from collapsing on the next bungalow.

“In addition, we are sending children’s clothes, women’s clothes, mattresses, antiseptic and other immediate assistance to the impacted population at Orile Agege Local Government Area to provide immediate succour to about 200 people this afternoon.”

Similarly, the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, has ordered the immediate release of relief materials to the people who have taken refuge in four churches in the areas.