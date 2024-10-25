Flood submerges communities, threatens others in Delta

Some communities in Delta State have been submerged by rising floodwaters.

Most affected areas are Ewulu and Illah communities, along with adjoining areas in Aniocha South and Oshimili North Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents in flood-prone coastal regions to relocate to higher ground.

According to local sources, the flood, which is an annual occurrence, has taken over the main access road linking Ewulu community, posing a significant threat.

The floodwaters are rising quickly and are expected to inundate homes near the Umuomi River, which serves as a flood channel for the area.

To reach Ewulu, visitors now have to take a longer route through the neighboring town of Isheagu, as many residents remain in the area despite the warnings.

Andrew Uchendu, a resident of Ewulu, stressed the importance of a swift response from the authorities to mitigate the impact of the flood on the community.

He called on the Delta State government to urgently assist those living in low-lying areas, explaining that with the main access road submerged, residents now face higher transportation costs and difficulties reaching their homes.

“The flooding of the main road means it is only a matter of time before the water reaches the coastal areas where many of our people live. The sooner the government steps in, the better for our community,” Andrew said.

“If no action is taken, we may soon need to establish camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to accommodate those affected. Planning for such camps now would help ease the situation for those at risk,” he stated.