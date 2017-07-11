Flood: Lagos Assembly summons Commissioner for environment

Sequel to the massive flood that affected the entire Lagos metropolis on Saturday, the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) on Monday summoned the Commissioner for Environment in state, Mr Babatunde Adejare, to appear before it on Tuesday to explain what the government is during to prevent a recurrence especially now that the raining season is fully here.

The House, however, said that it had become necessary for the commissioner and his team to brief the House on efforts the ministry was making towards addressing the problem.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, the Chairman House Committee on Waterfronts Infrastructures.

The motion, which was against flooding in the state, was co-sponsored by 10 other lawmakers.

Yishawu said: “increase in perennial rainfall has wreaked havocs in many states, particularly in Lagos.

“The downpour and thunderstorms over the weeks have left hundreds homeless with massive loss of business, incomes.

“It has also caused damage to properties and loss of lives. Major roads have been flooded, especially around Ajah, Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi areas of the state.’’

According to him, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has linked the increase in the volume of rainfall and rising sea levels to global climate change which resulted in incessant flooding.

Yishawu lamented over flagrant disregard to environmental and physical planning laws and guidelines in the state.

“Many residents have chosen to build illegal structures on drains and water ways, with construction and sand filling works around the Lagoon and waterfront in the state.

“All these have compounded effects of the rainfall,’’ he added.

The lawmaker said that the illegal construction, improper disposal of solid waste in canals/gutters and reclamation of wetlands if not urgently checked would continue to cause flooding.

“We are aware of the efforts of the state government in abating flooding within the state which includes clearing of drains, expansion and rehabilitation of existing collectors and canals to allow for free flow of water.

“The state government as well has carried out several sensitization of members of the public on the dangers of dumping refuse into canal and illegal construction in drainage paths,’’ he said.

The lawmakers took turns to support the motion.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who also expressed concern, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to write and invite the commissioner and his team.

The House adjourned its plenary until July 11.