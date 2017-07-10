Flood kills 14 in Suleja

Fourteen people are believed to have been killed after a downpour resulted into flooding in Suleja, Niger state.

The rain was said to have begun on Saturday and ended on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Banki-Iku and Chachania communities in the Suleja local government area of the state.

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed and houses submerged.

It was learnt that while a family lost eight of its members, another lost six.

Local divers carried out the rescue operation before the arrival of the officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The death toll is likely to increase as some families are still searching for their members.

Isaiah Dikko, a witness, said those who lost their lives could not be rescued because of the time the incident happened.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted Nigerians to brace up for serious rainfall this year.

At least 10 states have been affected by flooding in the last three months.

On Saturday, residents of Lekki and Victoria Island in Eti Osa local government area of Lagos were trapped in their homes as a result of flood. The water also damaged vehicles.