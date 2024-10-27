Even though Robert Lewandowski did not headline the El Clasico build-up, the 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player showed poster boy Kylian Mbappe how it’s done at La Liga’s grandest stage in Madrid on Saturday. A quick-fire brace from the former Bayern Munich forward fashioned Barcelona’s memorable 4-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Lewandowski silencing the Bernabeu, which was packed to the rafters for Mbappe’s Clasico debut, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal outsmarted goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to dash all ‘ramontada’ hopes of Los Blancos in their backyard.

Making sure that Real Madrid fans opt for an early Bernabeu exit, in-form Raphinha wrapped up the goal-fest second half with Barcelona’s knockout blow in the 84th minute. Holders Real Madrid hosted bitter rivals Barcelona after an epic come-from-behind triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Visitors Barcelona also warmed up for Clasico with an impressive 4-1 win over Bayern at Camp Nou. In the lead-up to the first Clasico of the new season, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti credited Barca manager Hansi Flick for changing the philosophy of the Blaugrana. Under Flick’s watch, Barcelona have managed to draw 73 offsides – the most by any team in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Flag was up for Real and Mbappe

Thanks to Barca’s high defensive line, superstar Mbappe became an offside merchant in his forgetful Clasico debut for Real Madrid. Flick-coached Barca cancelled out Mbappe’s two strikes with their trademark offside trap. Interestingly, Mbappe was called offside on six occasions inside the first half of the Clasico in Madrid. Wasteful in their first half, Mbappe-starrer Real Madrid equalled their highest number of offside calls in the first 45 minutes of a LaLiga match since the 2003/2004 season.

Yamal claims Clasico record, hits CR7 celebration

Already upstaged by Yamal at the UEFA Euro 2024, Mbappe was overshadowed by Barca’s No.19 in the recently concluded Clasico. Breaking a 77-year record in the Clasico, Yamal got the better of Madrid’s goalkeeper Lunin from a tight angle in the 77th minute. For the record, the Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament is the youngest goal scorer in Clasico’s history. The 17-year-old customized his braces for the blockbuster clash between the La Liga heavyweights. Rubbing salt into the wounds, boy wonder Yamal also dropped Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration at the Bernabeu. Yamal’s crushing blow was followed by Raphinha’s cheeky finish which ended unbeaten 42-game unbeaten run of Los Blancos at home.

Lewandowski continues to thrive with Flick

Opening a six-point lead for Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings, goal-machine Lewandowksi showcased his class against Madrid. While Mbappe failed to crack the code, Lewandowski effortlessly beat Madrid’s offside trap by cashing in on Marc Casado’s through ball. The 36-year-old doubled his tally with a brilliant header as the Polish veteran completed his brace in three minutes. Lewandowski failed to convert two goal-scoring chances, although his brace sealed Barcelona’s first win over Madrid since March 2023. Lewandowski’s Clasico masterclass has enhanced his league-best tally to 14 goals this season.