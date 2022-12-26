FLASHBACK: Video Of Notorious Police Officer, Ayuba Yandi Who Shot Dead Female Lawyer, Omobolanle, Resurfaces During Patrol To Allegedly Harass Motorists

In February 2021, a video of Ayuba Yandi, the Christmas Day killer policeman attached to the Lagos State Police Command patrolling with intent to allegedly harass motorists was posted online.

SaharaReporters gathered that the trigger-happy policeman is a serial extortionist and lawless officer.

In the latest episode, he on Christmas Day allegedly shot dead Bolanle Raheem, a female lawyer.

“@[email protected], your men of the Ajiwe police command have returned to Ajah extorting motorists and causing traffic. Below are some of their names. AYUBA yandi, Adeojo Damilola. Francis Essien and others. Kindly caution them to avoid any form of confrontation,” a Twitter user, @newmedi82286207 had posted.

The trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) had on Christmas Day killed the lawyer in the Ajah area of the state.

Ayuba, attached to the Ajah Police Station and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members.

The deceased, her sister, and four children were coming from an eatery in their car around 11am when the cop tried to stop them.

The bullet was said to have hit the victim; she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police command spokesperson, said the suspect was an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), adding that the officer was in custody.

He however failed to reveal the identity of the trigger-happy policeman.

The killing of Raheem is one of the many incidents of police brutality and extrajudicial killings that have been recorded in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria time after time.

On December 07, a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was shot dead by a police officer attached to same Ajah Divisional Police station.

Buraimoh was hit by a stray bullet at about 10pm, while was coming out of Sky Mall.

It was learned that the shooting incident that led to his death happened when police officers attached to the Ajiwe Divisional Police in Ajah were raiding people selling black market fuel at the Ajiwe filling station.

However trouble started when the police officers attempted to impound a black marketer’s fuel, but he refused.

His resistance angered the officers who started shooting sporadically.