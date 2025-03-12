FK Arkadag vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming, AFC Challenge League: East Bengal take on Turkmenistan champions FK Arkadag in the second leg of their AFC Challenge League western conference quarter-final tie on Wednesday. East Bengal lost the first leg against Arkadag, at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on March 5, with Gurbanov Yazgylych netting the only goal in a 1-0 win for the visitors. Upon their arrival in Turkmenistan, the 2024 Super Cup winners faced several challenges, with ‘different’ set of rules to India.

According to reports, the passport of the Indian players were confiscated at the hotel, while there is no internet outside the accomodation. “Moreover, increased surveillance around the team has been observed,” the report added.

If Oscar Bruzon’s side manages to turn around the tie in Arkadag, they will face either Al-Arabi from Kuwait or Al-Seeb from Oman in the semifinal.

