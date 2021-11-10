breaking
Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
The 2021 governorship election in Anambra state has come and gone. A new governor that will take the reign of power from the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano has been elected.
He is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo
While Soludo is not new to the political circle, little is known about the woman who will become the first lady of the state, Mrs. Nonye Soludo .
Here are 5 things you need to know about the new First Lady of Anambra.
- She is from the same local government with her husband
She hails from lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, the same local government as her husband.
- She schooled in Nigeria and UK
The 51-years- old is a graduate of Computer Science for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She graduated from UNN in 1995. She later did her Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from University of Westminister, UK in 2006.
- She owns her own company
After bagging her master’s degree, she started her own company Healthy Living Foods Ltd in UK.
- She is also into real estate.
Aside from her food company, the new Anambra First Lady is also into real estate. She is CEO/ Managing Director of Charles Frances Properties London since 2016
- She takes her role as a mother very seriously.
Her marriage to Professor Charles Soludo produced 6 children – 2 girls and 4 boys. She does not joke with her family as she gives her husband the strength to succeed.
breaking
Nnamdi Kanu engages official in shouting bout
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday protested the refusal of the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow some lawyers access into the Abuja Federal High Court.
DSS brought Kanu into the court at about 9:52 am.
The secret police had barred lawyers, journalists, and traditional rulers from entering the court building as his trial resumed.
DSS also denied delegates of the Igbo Traditional Rulers access to the building.
The traditional rulers are in Abuja in solidarity with the IPOB leader, whose late father was an Eze in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.
Kanu is being tried before Justice Binta Nyako-led court by the Nigerian Government for charges bordering on terrorism.
He was rearrested in June in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria to face his trial.
breaking
Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: DSS bars lawyers, journalists, Igbo traditional rulers from court building [PHOTOS]
The Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday barred journalists from entering the Federal High Court building, Abuja as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, continues today.
While journalists were prevented from covering the court proceedings, lawyers were also barred from gaining entrance into the court room.
Also denied access to the court building is a delegate of Igbo Traditional Rulers, who were disrespected by the security agencies and asked to stay away.
The traditional rulers are in Abuja in solidarity to the IPOB leader, whose late father was an Eze in Afaraukwu, Unuahia, the Abia State capital.
Nnamdi Kanu is being tried by the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court, Abuja, for treason, among other things.
He was re-arrested in Kenya, East Africa a few months ago and bundled into Nigeria (a process many people have described as illegal) to continue his trial after he was adjudged to have jumped bail and fled to the United Kingdom in 2017.
breaking
IPOB declares sit-at-home as Kanu appears in court today for treason trial
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will return to court in Abuja today for a resumed hearing on the charges brought against him by the Federal Government.
The Federal High Court, Abuja, had three weeks ago fixed November 10, 2021, to hear an application filed by Kanu challenging the competence of the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.
He also asked the judge, Binta Nyako, to dismiss the newly-amended charges of seven counts.
Kanu was charged with terrorism, treason and perpetuation of falsehoods against President Muhammadu Buhari, mainly through broadcasts on the controversial Radio Biafra outlet and also through social media.
He had pleaded not guilty during his last trial on October 21, 2021.
The IPOB has announced the sit-at-home today in solidarity with its leader, Kanu, who appears in court today.
Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, urged people of the South-East to remain indoors and those residing in Abuja to move to the venue of Kanu’s trial.
IPOB has exempted hospitals and its members of staff, as well as journalists, from the order.
“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu goes to court tomorrow (today) November 10, 2021, and our people should stay indoors while others move to Abuja in solidarity with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we are expecting the Nigerian government and the Department of State Services (DSS) to release him unconditionally because he committed no crime.
“We hope people will comply with this order and obey the resolve to support Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB must allow our people like doctors, nurses, ambulances and journalists to operate during the sit-at-home because we don’t want pregnant women and sick people to have issues or complications because of their health.
“Doctors must come to the hospitals but you must identify yourself and journalists must be allowed to operate and report what is going on in the whole of Biafraland,” Powerful stated.
Latest News
- Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
- Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyers’ disappearance forces court to adjourn trial
- Nnamdi Kanu engages official in shouting bout
- Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: DSS bars lawyers, journalists, Igbo traditional rulers from court building [PHOTOS]
- Paul Pogba posts injury update as Man Utd star hobbles on crutches
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
Signs of iron deficiency
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Ohuabunwa declares to contest as President
-
NEWS1 day ago
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma’s trial over illegible statements, inaudible audios
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as NIPSS DG
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
NCC assures Nigerians of 5G network safety
-
NEWS18 hours ago
INEC declares APGA’s Soludo winner of Anambra Governorship election
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Anambra Decides: ‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to victory
-
breaking1 day ago
Anambra election: Lagos policemen on duty involved in ghastly accident