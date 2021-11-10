Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo

The 2021 governorship election in Anambra state has come and gone. A new governor that will take the reign of power from the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano has been elected.

He is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo

While Soludo is not new to the political circle, little is known about the woman who will become the first lady of the state, Mrs. Nonye Soludo .

Here are 5 things you need to know about the new First Lady of Anambra.

She is from the same local government with her husband

She hails from lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State, the same local government as her husband.

She schooled in Nigeria and UK

The 51-years- old is a graduate of Computer Science for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She graduated from UNN in 1995. She later did her Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from University of Westminister, UK in 2006.

She owns her own company

After bagging her master’s degree, she started her own company Healthy Living Foods Ltd in UK.

She is also into real estate.

Aside from her food company, the new Anambra First Lady is also into real estate. She is CEO/ Managing Director of Charles Frances Properties London since 2016

She takes her role as a mother very seriously.

Her marriage to Professor Charles Soludo produced 6 children – 2 girls and 4 boys. She does not joke with her family as she gives her husband the strength to succeed.