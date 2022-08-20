SPORTS
Five Real Madrid stars that have no place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plan in the opening weeks of season
Five players at Real Madrid have found themselves discarded as Carlo Ancelotti looks to continue the work that saw them win the La Liga and Champions League double last term.
Los Blancos have only signed two players so far this summer, with 11 stars departing either on loan or permanently. That means that Ancelotti has a thinned-down squad at his disposal this year, though he has been able to use 18 players in Madrid’s first two games.
Despite that heavy rotation, five players have still found themselves without playing a single minute of competitive action. It appears they have been largely discarded from Ancelotti’s plans for the time being. Here, Mirror Football takes a look at the players who Ancelotti has discarded with at the start of the new season.
Andriy Lunin
Andriy Lunin has spent three years with Real Madrid, but has made just five appearances in that time. The Ukranian serves as the back-up keeper to Thibaut Courtois, with Ancelotti informing him that will be his squad role for the foreseeable future.
Courtois has started the current campaign as the undisputed first-choice between the sticks for Los Blancos. Lunin did not appear in the UEFA Super Cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt or on the opening day of the La Liga season.
While he has been linked with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu, he is set to stay in Madrid. The birth of his new baby means that he feels settled in Spain and is reluctant to leave.
But AS claim that he has done enough in pre-season to convince Ancelotti to keep him in his squad rather than send him on loan or sell him. With the Madrid boss set to rotate heavily, Vallejo is unlikely to go much longer without any minutes.
Alvaro Odriozola
Right-back Alvaro Odriozola came through the Real Sociedad academy before joining Madrid in 2018. He spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, making 27 appearances in all competitions.
But that appears to have done nothing to convince Ancelotti of his talent, with the Italian leaving him out of the squad for the Super Cup. Odriozola is the fourth-choice for his position and is unlikely to move ahead of Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez or Vinicius Tobias in the pecking order.
Jesus Vallejo
Though he played more of a bit-part role last year, Jesus Vallejo still started four of Madrid’s final five La Liga games. But this season, he has remained on the bench, with Ancelotti so far refusing to use him.
According to AS, that has left him ‘testing the market’ given the lack of playing time on offer at the Bernabeu. Inter Milan and Nottingham Forest are both understood to be interested in the Spaniard, who looks set to move on.
Mariano
Having featured mainly as a substitute last season, Mariano has found few pathways into Ancelotti’s plans. It is said that Ancelotti has never been a fan of the striker, despite him being the only natural centre forward in the squad besides Karim Benzema.
Rather than using Mariano though, Ancelotti has deployed Eden Hazard up-front when Benzema has been taken off. It is obvious that the 29-year-old will not receive any playing time this season, but he will stay to see out the final 12 months of his contract.
Marco Asensio
Perhaps the most shocking of Ancelotti’s omissions has been Marco Asensio, who made 42 appearances for Los Blancos last season. But he is yet to appear this term, instead spending both of the first two games warming the bench.
The winger has frequently been linked with a departure this summer, with Liverpool one of the sides interested. Having been Madrid’s third highest scorer last season, Ancelotti promised him a substantial role.
But those promises have not been honoured with Asensio not playing any minutes, despite him having been widely expected to feature against Almeria. With the World Cup coming up, he could leave the Bernabeu in search of game time.
SPORTS
Usyk defeats Joshua for the second time, retains world heavyweight titles
Oleksandr Usyk has retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision over Anthony Joshua in rematch in Saudi Arabia.
Judges score the bout, 115-113 Anthony Joshua, 115-113 Oleksandr Usyk and finally 116-112 Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua put in a far improved performance, but could not beat the speed of Usyk despite rocking the Ukrainian on a number of occasions.
But Joshua’s performance was marred by his post-fight actions as he threw down the title belts after the result was read.
He regained his composure and returned to the ring and gave an emotive speech.
SPORTS
EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has insisted his side is “still far from perfect” despite a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
The win saw the Gunners maintain their perfect start to the season and go top of the Premier League.
However, Arteta was not happy with his team conceding too many chances to the hosts after the break.
“Still far [from perfect],” Arteta said in an interview with Sky Sports.
“We had some strong periods. In the second half we conceded too many chances for Bournemouth. I’m proud, it’s not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there are still things to prove.
“We started the game really well. We were dominant, precise. The two goals gave us a lot of confidence. Jesus was involved in the goals. His contribution to the team was outstanding.”
SPORTS
Inter beat Spezia on Lukaku’s San Siro return
Inter Milan made it in Serie A with Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia on Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro, while Domenico Berardi fired Sassuolo to a 1-0 win over Lecce.
Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa struck in front of a large and enthusiastic home crowd to ensure a perfect six points for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter as they bid to reclaim the league title from local rivals AC Milan.
Champions Milan make the short trip to Atalanta on Sunday in the weekend’s headline match.
Lukaku might not have scored in front of his adoring fans before being substituted in the 68th minute, but he was key to Inter’s first two goals.
His perfect knock-down from Nicolo Barella’s clipped pass allowed Martinez to break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, lashing home his opening goal of the season.
It was the first sign of the rebirth of a partnership which devastated Serie A during Lukaku’s first spell at Inter before his disastrous big-money move to Chelsea last summer.
“We’re happy because we played well. We have six points,” said Martinez when asked if he was pleased the combo nicknamed ‘LuLa’ was back in action.
Belgium forward Lukaku then began the move which led to Calhanoglu doubling the hosts’ lead seven minutes after the break.
His charge towards the Spezia area ended with a cool low finish past Bartlomiej Dragowski from Turkey international Calhanoglu.
Also involved in Inter’s second was Milan Skriniar, who according to Italian media is no longer for sale after a summer of speculation that the Slovakia defender was on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.
Correa completed the scoring in the 82nd minute with a simple strike, brilliantly set up by fellow substitute Edin Dzeko.
Italy forward Berardi celebrated his new contract with Sassuolo by crashing home a winner against Lecce which left their promoted opponents on zero points.
The 28-year-old committed his future to the club on Wednesday by signing a three-year extension until 2027.
“I have to say that it’s been a good week,” said Berardi to DAZN.
“For me, Sassuolo is a big family, I’ve stayed because they’ve taken care of me since I was a child and in the end, the heart wants what the heart wants.”
Berardi ensured Alessio Dionisi’s side, thumped by Juventus on Monday, got off the mark when he met a clearance from a corner with a volley which arrowed into the net.
It was the 102nd Serie A goal by Berardi, who has played his entire professional career at Sassuolo and was part of the team which got them into the top flight for the first time in 2013.
Sassuolo will need Berardi on top form after losing centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham and Giacomo Raspadori, whose move to Napoli was confirmed just after the end of Saturday’s matches.
The early games passed off without much incident, with goalless draws between Torino and Lazio, and Udinese against Salernitana.
AFP
