Five problems facing Chelsea as woeful Blues throw away lead to lose at Southampton
Chelsea’s season suffered a fresh setback with a disappointing defeat at Southampton, with Thomas Tuchel struggling to find a way to solve the issues that are plaguing them.
The Blues had actually gone ahead, when Raheem Sterling stayed cool to fire past Gavin Bazunu from close range. But the Saints stormed back into the game, with Roman Lavia scoring a stunner after a corner was only half-cleared.
And as the game entered first-half stoppage time, Adam Armstrong scored what proved to be the winner, with the Blues failing to find a way back into the match. Here, Mirror Football looks at five of the biggest problems facing Tuchel and Chelsea.
1. Goalscorer needed
Chelsea have plenty of creative players in their side, who are all capable of creating big goalscoring chances. But the draw at St Mary’s Stadium showed more than ever that they are crying out for a striker to finish those chances of.
Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech all had chances to open the scoring in the first-half. None of them were able to trouble Gavin Bazunu in the Southampton goal though, until Sterling’s opener.
The fact it took the Blues four good chances to finally score will be a concern to Tuchel, given his side will come up against much tougher defences. With Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all having bought out-and-out scorers this summer, the Blues may need to follow that example.
2. Aerial struggles
Perhaps surprisingly for a team known for their modern style of football, Southampton set up to target Chelsea in the air as much as possible. Gavin Bazunu’s kicks forward tended to be aimed towards Che Adams.
Adams mainly set himself to go up against Thiago Silva and proceeded to win six of his aerial duels. Silva eventually took the decision to not even challenge Adams in the air, with the Saints star so dominant.
That forced Chelsea onto the backfoot, with Southampton improving at picking up Adams’ flick-ons as the game went on. The Saints also deployed the use of a long throw to cause mayhem in the Chelsea box, with the Blues struggling to deal with that threat.
3. Tuchel still searching for best system
Tuchel opted to continue with the four-man defensive system that helped his side to beat Leicester on Saturday. But the Blues looked far from their true selves on the South Coast, with Southampton enjoying plenty of attacking joy.
While Chelsea had plenty of verve when going forward, they looked remarkably open at the back. The hosts had several big chances of their own, with the visitors forced to scramble back frequently.
Much of that could arguably be down to the lack of pace in defence, with all but one of their backline being over the age of 30. That lack of pace was exploited by Southampton and will leave Tuchel pondering if four at the back is the right way to go.
4. Lack of impact off the bench
Tuchel made four of the five changes he is permitted, but none of them had the desired impact on proceedings. First Mateo Kovacic replaced the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek, though the Croatian struggled to get himself into the game.
The Blues boss then made a triple change with 24 minutes to go, which saw the visitors switch to their traditional 3-4-3 formation. Again though, that did little to inspire a change in situation, with Southampton looking far the better side through the second-half.
5. Mendy issue
The questions over Edouard Mendy are continuing to stack up with the keeper facing more criticism for his performance at St Mary’s. While Romeo Lavia’s goal looked to be a stunning one at first viewing, Mendy did get a big hand to his shot.
But the ball bounced off his glove and into the net for Southampton’s equaliser. In fairness, the Frenchman did have little chance to save Adam Armstrong’s shot for the Saints’ second goal.
His struggles between the sticks are a huge concern for Tuchel though, who have Kepa sitting on the bench. The Chelsea boss may need to consider bringing the Spaniard into the starting line-up if Mendy’s struggles do continue.
Transfer: Man United set to announce another signing after Antony as Gueye lands in England
Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Martin Dubravka.
The Newcastle stopper will move to Old Trafford on an initial loan deal with the option to make the move permanent next summer.
It’s thought that Dubravka will be understudy to David De Gea under Erik ten Hag.
Meanwhile, Idrissa Gueye is traveling to England to undergo a medical with Everton.
According to The Athletic, the midfielder is closing in on a return to Goodison Park for a nominal fee.
The 32-year-old will rejoin his former club and looks set to sign a two-year deal with the option for a third.
Man Utd fend off European interest to tie-down England youth international to new deal
Manchester United have fended off interest from top European clubs to tie down wonderkid Amir Ibragimov to a new contract.
Ibragimov has starred for United’s academy teams, also earning a call-up to the England youth set-up. His performances had also attracted a range of interest from other clubs, with the Red Devils facing a fight to keep him in Manchester.
It is stated that he had been attracting ‘serious interest’ from top sides across Europe having impressed at United. But the striker will now stay with United until he is eligible for professional terms when he turns 17.
The interest in him extended as far as teams making ‘numerous enquiries’ over his future this summer. But the Red Devils were adamant that he should remain at Old Trafford for the long-term.
Ibragimov is seen as one of the most highly-rated players at United’s academy and was even promoted to their Under-18s side on occasion last season. When he played at the Under-14 level, the forward captained United as they won the Albert Phelan Cup.
He also featured for United as they won the Junior section of the Super Cup NI last month, playing in the 2-0 win over Rangers in the final. Ibragimov was born in Russia, but plays for England at international level.
BREAKING: Man Utd confirm record Antony transfer as Erik ten Hag raids Ajax again
Manchester United have confirmed they have reached agreement with Ajax over a fee for Brazil striker Antony.
Antony has undergone a medical ahead of his £81.3million move, rising to £85.5m with contract-related add-ons. The 22-year-old becomes United’s fifth signing of the Erik ten Hag era, after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.
A statement from United read: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised and international clearance.”
Antony, who played under Erik ten Hag for two years in Amsterdam, has been desperate to be reunited with the Dutchman at Old Trafford. Ajax were reluctant to sell their star player after losing so many other players this summer, including Lisandro Martinez to United, but eventually agreed to sell for a huge fee.
The 22-year-old Brazilian went on strike to force through the transfer, which sees him become United’s second most expensive player of all time, behind only Paul Pogba, who cost £89m from Juventus in 2016. However, Antony has become the most profitable sale of all time by a Dutch club, topping Frenkie de Jong’s move from Ajax to Barcelona in 2019.
United sources say Antony was a “priority” signing for Erik ten Hag, his former player, whom he has wanted all summer. The club see him as a “significant” addition to United’s forward line, his technical ability and winning mentality viewed as being typical of the players Ten Hag has brought in this summer.
After multiple departures, including Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani, United have sought to rebuild the squad with Antony the latest arrival. The Brazilian, who flew to England on Monday to complete a medical, is United’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window ahead of the deadline, at 11pm on Thursday.
He joins after contributing 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax. He was brought to Amsterdam by Ten Hag, who signed off on a July 2020 transfer from Sao Paulo which was worth an initial fee of £13m, that could have grown to £18.2m through performance-related add-ons.
