Five die in suicide bomb attack on Maiduguri mosque

Five people were on Tuesday killed in a Maiduguri mosque when a female suicide bomber blew herself up.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day in the mosque situated in Dikwa, a town just 90km from Maiduguri, Borno state.

“A female bomber attacked the mosque during morning prayers, killing five worshippers,” said Ibrahim Liman, leader of a local militia fighting alongside the Nigerian army against the jihadists.

He told the AFP three other worshippers were injured in the attack while fingering Boko Haram insurgents as the suspects as they “have become notorious for such attacks”.