Five clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join if he leaves Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly remembered to pack his goalscoring boots when he made the move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr earlier in the season.

However, despite his impressive goalscoring record at the club, it has not all been plane sailing for the former Manchester United star in the Middle East.

Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure at times in Saudi Arabia, culminating in him appearing to make an obscene gesture to fans who were chanting the name of career-rival Lionel Messi.

And so with various reports stating Ronaldo is keen on an early exit, let’s take a look at some of the possible clubs the Portuguese legend could end up at if he leaves Al-Nassr.

Sporting

A return to the roots of his early playing career would be an obvious landing spot should Ronaldo elect to call time on his Saudi spell.

Ronaldo came through Sporting’s academy and he made his debut with the senior team when he was just 17 years old.

Manchester United snapped up the teenage sensation in August 2023, and having only scored five goals for the club, Ronaldo may elect to complete the full career circle and spend his final days with Sporting in the Primeira Liga for some unfinished business.

When asked about a possible homecoming for Ronaldo, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim said last year: ‘Everybody at Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano.’

Newcastle United

A move to Tyneside would represent a blockbuster return to the Premier League for Ronaldo, who scored 103 goals in 236 appearances in the competition.

Newcastle are perhaps the only Premier League club Ronaldo could turn to in order to resurrect his career in English football, with Newcastle now under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Al-Nassr could decide to keep Ronaldo in the extended Saudi family by allowing him to move to Newcastle, whilst there were also reports earlier this year that the striker has a clause in his contract that would allow him to join Newcastle on loan should they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But despite the attraction of having one of the greatest players of all time in his squad, boss Eddie Howe may not be keen on incorporating Ronaldo into his settled squad.

Howe responded to the rumours by saying: ‘We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture but there’s no truth in that from our perspective.’

Real Madrid

An emotional return to Real Madrid would afford Ronaldo the opportunity to return to the scene of his greatest days as a player.

Ronaldo bagged a club record 450 goals for Los Blancos during his nine year spell in the Spanish capital which produced four Champions League titles and four Ballon d’Or’s.

According to reports, Ronaldo is nostalgic about his old life in Madrid and the club are said to be considering offering him an ambassadorial role.

Ronaldo, though, may wish to extend his playing career for at least another year and add yet more titles to his bulging trophy cabinet before he hangs up his boots for good.

PSG

Messi’s future at PSG is uncertain following the Argentine’ suspension for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

With that said, the Parisians could turn to Ronaldo to fill the superstar void left by Messi.

Despite their dominance of domestic football, PSG are yet to taste success on the continent – and who better to scratch that Champions League itch than the player with the most goals scored in the history of the competition?

The French giants would certainly be able to afford his sizeable wages – and who wouldn’t want to see Ronaldo line up in the same front three as Mbappe, Neymar or even Messi?

Los Angeles FC

The MLS was once seen as a retirement home for footballers, who headed to the States for one last big pay cheque.

Ronaldo already has enough pennies in the bank to not want to move solely for financial reasons, so rocking up in America could help to boost his and football’s profile on the other side of the pond.

LAFC were only founded in 2014, but they have quickly established themselves as one of the most recognisable teams in MLS.

And with the club’s co-owners including Will Ferrell, could Ronaldo star in Hollywood for one final act before bringing the curtain down on his career?