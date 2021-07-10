LIFESTYLES
Five body parts women love on a man
THE human body can be something to behold.
According to many nudists, the human body is a work of art, which aught to be celebrated every day.
While men are often known to check their women out, women are doing the same thing.
According to Fashion Beans magazine, there are special body parts in a man that a woman loves more than the others.
According to publication, these are the top five body parts that women love the most on a man:
1. Torso
According to a study by online health provider Dr Felix, 24% of women found the chest to be the most attractive part of a man, and 13% opted for the stomach area, meaning that combined the torso had more pulling power than any other appendage.
2. Eyes
The limbal ring or that bit where the iris meets the white of your eye can be a different colour to your eye, and a 2011 study by Darren Peshek at the University of California found that men with a dark limbal ring were perceived as more attractive.
3. Arms
Arms gained 19% of the vote on the Dr Felix study, putting them right up there on the list of lusts if you ask the other way round.
4. Mouth
An in-depth study by Professor Jessica Tracy at the University of British Columbia claims to have cracked the allure of the bad boy, as the findings seemed to show that women were least attracted to smiling, happy-looking men, and more inclined to opt for the brooding type. The study showed that women associated a man with a sultry expression with status, competence and the ability to provide.
5. Back and shoulders
A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers made a discovery that should influence your gym routine. The study asked women to select their preferred body type from a selection of 3-D figures. The scientists also found a surprise runaway hit, a strong shoulder-to-hip ratio. In other words, having a broad, V-shaped back will make you more attractive.
A curved 4-5 is more likely to develop cancer
Having a curved 4-5 is a flip of a coin.
On the one side, you have the most flexible type of 4-5 that is preferred by woman during sex.
However, on the other side, health experts warn that this type of 4-5 is more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.
According to Medical News Today, research shows Peyronie’s disease which causes the penis to develop a significant curve shows that the total cancer risk in these men may be increased.
Peyronie’s disease is a disorder of the connective tissue in the 4-5. This disease causes fibrous plaques to grow in the soft tissue.
This scar tissue can cause painful erections and erectile dysfunction whilst also shortening and curving the 4-5.
According to experts, nearly 1 to 23% of men aged between 40 and 70 are affected by the disease.
The condition has been shown to run in families and recently, the genetics involved in the disease has received growing attention.
Interestingly, some of the genes that have a relationship with Peyronie’s disease also appear to be involved in certain types of human cancer.
While the plaques that develop as part of the disease are not contagious or cancerous and the exact causes are still not understood, some cases seem to be linked to an injury to the 4-5 or a series of injuries over time.
Women have the best sex at the age of 36
IF you hear the number 36, what comes to mind?
36 is the age when you’re no longer classified as a youth in most countries of the world.
If you study numerology, the number 36 accomplishes creative goals for helping humankind.
The essence of the numerology number 36 represents energies that accomplishes creative goals for helping humankind.
Above all else, 36 is a humanitarian.
Another significance to the number 36 is that women tend to have the best sex during the age of 36.
According to new research, the age women claim to have the best and most fulfilling sex is actually 36.
According to the contraceptive app Natural Cycles, 2 600 women were asked about their experience of orgasms, feelings of attractiveness and how much the enjoyed sex.
Their answers were then analysed by age group, with the younger below the age of 23, middle-aged between 23-35 and older being 36 and over.
When it comes to sexual attractiveness, women aged 36 and over proved to be the most confident in their skin with eight out of 10 saying they felt sexy.
However, only four out of 10 women in the middle-aged group said they were happy with their appearance while seven out of 10 women under 23 said the same.
The older women also scored highest when it came to climaxing with nearly six out of 10 reporting more frequent and better orgasms.
In contrast, just five out of 10 said the same in the younger groups of women.
Similarly, 86% of the older age group said they had great sex over the last four weeks compared to 76% in the middle-aged group and just 56% of the youngest.
Two men exchange wives!
Sex saga has forced two men to swap wives.
Men usually boil with anger when they find out that their partners are cheating on them, but this one is different.
Instead of fighting, two Ugandan men decided to exchange wives following an adultery scandal.
One of them was informed that his wife was seen having sex with another man in the nearby bush.
Kenyan publication Tuko reported that the other man angrily rushed to the chairman of Musoma village, Peter Balikowa, who called a meeting to resolve the matter.
The publication reported that both men were summoned to the village court, where they were ordered to exchange wives. And without any hesitation, they accepted the decision.
“I have no objection to the decision of this court, and I am fully prepared to give my wife,” the man who was cheated on was quoted.
Tuko reported that neither couple had a child, and both wives also honoured the negotiated agreement without hesitation.
