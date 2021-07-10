Five body parts women love on a man

THE human body can be something to behold.

According to many nudists, the human body is a work of art, which aught to be celebrated every day.

While men are often known to check their women out, women are doing the same thing.





According to Fashion Beans magazine, there are special body parts in a man that a woman loves more than the others.

According to publication, these are the top five body parts that women love the most on a man:



1. Torso

According to a study by online health provider Dr Felix, 24% of women found the chest to be the most attractive part of a man, and 13% opted for the stomach area, meaning that combined the torso had more pulling power than any other appendage.

2. Eyes

The limbal ring or that bit where the iris meets the white of your eye can be a different colour to your eye, and a 2011 study by Darren Peshek at the University of California found that men with a dark limbal ring were perceived as more attractive.

3. Arms

Arms gained 19% of the vote on the Dr Felix study, putting them right up there on the list of lusts if you ask the other way round.

4. Mouth

An in-depth study by Professor Jessica Tracy at the University of British Columbia claims to have cracked the allure of the bad boy, as the findings seemed to show that women were least attracted to smiling, happy-looking men, and more inclined to opt for the brooding type. The study showed that women associated a man with a sultry expression with status, competence and the ability to provide.

5. Back and shoulders

A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers made a discovery that should influence your gym routine. The study asked women to select their preferred body type from a selection of 3-D figures. The scientists also found a surprise runaway hit, a strong shoulder-to-hip ratio. In other words, having a broad, V-shaped back will make you more attractive.