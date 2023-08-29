Five biggest celebrity breakups of 2023

It always seems to hurt when our favorite celebrity couples call it quits. We may be far from close to the stars we adore, but that doesn’t mean we don’t feel for them when they go through tough breakups or awkward flings just like us.

From short-lived marriages falling apart like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to almost a decade’s worth of love from Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello to casual flings like Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, here are the biggest celebrity breakups of 2023.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

After getting married in 2022, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly heading towards divorce. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the couple “have separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating” with Asghari having confronted Spears “over rumors she stepped out on him.” Neither Asghari nor Spears have commented on the divorce speculation. If it is true, Spears did have Asghari sign a prenup, though it is likely there will still be a financial settlement to some degree.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

After 11 years of marriage, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are reportedly separated according to US Weekly. In June, there were rumors circling that Millepeid was having an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne, speculation that continued to surge after Portman was photographed without her wedding ring in early August. At the time, Portman was reportedly “humiliated” by the alleged affair but was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied. However, it appears to be too little too late.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told US Weekly.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The news that shocked the Swiftie community was word that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had called it quits amidst her Eras Tour. After not showing up to any of her shows, the breakup broke in April after six years together. The two kept their romance largely out of the public eye, but anyone who has listened to her music will note the significant impact the relationship had on her songwriting and life in general. Many songs are about Alwyn, and he even worked on writing a few with her under the pseudonym, William Bowery.

The split is rumored to come largely from differences in personalities, which became worse as Swift re-entered the spotlight after the pandemic. Fans were quick to notice when the superstar switched out her song about soulmates, “Invisible String,” with a lament about lost love, “The 1,” on the Eras Tour setlist.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It’s the couple we love to see on- and off-again. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up in January. Is this the permanent end of their relationship? A source told US Weekly, “Their friends feel like they’re finally done for good.”

The rapper and business mogul have been dating on and off for five years, first in 2017. Their first daughter together, Stormi, was born in 2018. In 2019, it was announced that the couple was taking a break, yet they remained very close. So, the news of their second child, Aire, in 2022 wasn’t surprising. Now, it seems like the two are done for good, but with Jenner and Scott, it’s always going to be hard to tell.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre

In a bit of a silly miscommunication, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre had actually broken up *before* that NSFW photo Andre posted for Valentine’s Day. After being seen together several times at the start of 2023, Andre posted a cheeky picture on Instagram of Ratajkowski taking a nude mirror selfie as Andre posed naked on the couch in-frame. A source, though, told E! News that the model “broke up with Eric days before that photo. She had nothing to do with the posting.”

What she did post came from a video she shared on TikTok about a situationship coming to an end in February. A few months prior at the end of 2022, Ratajkowski had been linked to Pete Davidson, clearly going for the funny guys.