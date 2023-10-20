First Russian-Language Open Education Center opens in Nigeria

Bilateral relations between Nigeria and Russia has further been strengthened with the official opening of the Russian-Language Open Education Center in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The center, located inside the University of Lagos, was launched on October 9,2023.

The center, which was founded by the State University of Education (Moscow, Russia) with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, will provide free courses in Russia.

The centre will also be providing courses for students and potential applicants who are considering pursuing higher education in Russia.

During the opening ceremony, Russian teachers of Russian as a foreign language held an open lesson where they began the introduction of learners to the culture of Russia and handed out textbooks and souvenirs from

Russia.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice-Rector for Research of the State University of Education Dmitry Kulikov and the leadership of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Lagos.

The curator of the educational development projects of the Russian language, Anastasia Khodyreva, said students will have the opportunity to learn the basics of the Russian language and overcome the language and cultural barriers.

She added that the center plans to organize internship opportunities for students and teachers.

The first course in Russian for Nigerian learners at the University of Lagos was launched in an

online format in July, with more than 80 learners registered.