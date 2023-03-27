First Citizens Bank to buy SVB’s deposits, loans from FDIC

12 total views
First Citizens BancShares Inc will aquire all of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), according to the regulator.
The purchase by unit First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company includes the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bank’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion, the FDIC said.
The depositors of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, will automatically become depositors of First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company. “All deposits assumed by First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit,” the government corporation said in a press release.
First Citizens has around $109 billion in assets and total deposits of $89.4 billion.
SVB had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits as of March 10, 2023. The transaction with First Citizens included purchasing about $72 billion of SVB NA’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.
Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC, the statement said.
Silicon Valley Bank became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade, unraveling in less than 48 hours after abandoning a plan to shore up capital. The bank took a huge loss on sales of its securities as interest rates climbed, unnerving investors and depositors who rapidly began pulling their money.