First Citizens Bank to buy SVB’s deposits, loans from FDIC

First Citizens BancShares Inc will aquire all of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), according to the regulator.

The purchase by unit First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company includes the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bank’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion, the FDIC said.

The depositors of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, will automatically become depositors of First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company. “All deposits assumed by First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit,” the government corporation said in a press release.

First Citizens has around $109 billion in assets and total deposits of $89.4 billion.