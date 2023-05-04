First batch of Nigerian evacuees from Sudan arrive Abuja

274 Nigerians who were fleeing the crisis in Sudan have arrived in Abuja in the first batch of a government-assisted evacuation exercise.

The evacuees arrived in an aeroplane owned by Air Peace, which conveyed the evacuees from Aswan in Egypt to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

They arrived at almost midnight on Wednesday.

The evacuation which commenced last Wednesday encountered some logistics and diplomatic challenges.

A total of 5,500 Nigerians are expected to benefit from the evacuation. They were moved by bus from Sudan to Egypt from where they are to be airlifted to Nigeria.

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), no Nigerian is left in Khartoum.